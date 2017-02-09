Making the Call on Chicago Bears' Top Free Agents

6 of 7

The Bears need Jeffery more than he needs them.

Easy, right? It takes some serious leaps in logic to say the Bears shouldn't bring back Jeffery, a top-15 wideout who is 26 years old. Especially when the franchise could use his presence as a No. 1 wideout while breaking in a new quarterback, rookie or other.

Yes, Jeffery only mustered 821 yards and two touchdowns over 12 games in 2016, missing four thanks to suspension. Yes, his conditioning came into question well before the season, and yes, perhaps because of a contractual spat that landed him the franchise tag.

No doubt the 2016 campaign left a sour taste in the mouths of fans and the Bears. But the team clearly has a ton of cash to blow—not to mention it saved money on Jeffery's suspension because he played under the tag.

Letting Jeffery walk would be easier if the Bears had someone who could step up and replace his production. But they don't. Kevin White can't stay healthy, and while guys like Cameron Meredith have flashed upside, drops were a major, excruciating theme of the team's 2016 campaign.

It almost seems silly to reward Jeffery's lackluster 2016 with a big-money extension. But if the Bears don't do it, believe someone else will. And this is what bad teams do while they're trying to transition from bad to playoff contender—pay up when perhaps they shouldn't, so long as it makes sense.

It makes sense with Jeffery strategically given the construction of the roster and quarterback situation, not to mention from a sheer he's-a-special-talent standpoint. With so much in the way of free cap space, the Bears can hit Jeffery with a deal guaranteeing the first two or three years of salary. Then the two sides can get together again as he approaches the age of 30, where he will either ink one last big-money deal (should he perform, of course) with the Bears or seek one elsewhere.

Maybe bringing back Jeffery blows up in the Bears' face. But contenders don't become contenders without taking risks, and if the Bears are going to take one, it needs to be on Jeffery. The Bears can afford to pay a few guaranteed years to Jeffery regardless—they can't afford to find out what it is like to break in a rookie quarterback without a player of his caliber.

