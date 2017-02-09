Making the Call on Chicago Bears' Top Free Agents
It's Alshon Jeffery and the rest when it comes to the Chicago Bears.
The big non-draft story surrounding the Bears is how they attack the free-agent market. In the middle of a roster overhaul, general manager Ryan Pace figures to have another offseason of major turnover.
According to Spotrac, the Bears rolled over about $8 million in cap from 2016 and will have about $58 million in free cap space this offseason. That ranks near the top of the league and comes before potential cuts such as Jay Cutler ($16 million cap hit in 2017), Lamarr Houston (nearly $7 million) and perhaps even Eddie Royal ($5 million), among others.
Remember, Chicago let notable names such as Matt Forte and Shea McClellin walk this time last year while bringing on major outsiders such as Jerrell Freeman, Akiem Hicks, Bobby Massie and Danny Trevathan.
Alas, as Pace molds the roster more to his liking and crafts his vision, the retention of his free agents will take bigger precedent along the offseason march. Pace has a few major names to worry about retaining and a rather long overall list to ponder.
Below, let's focus on a few of the biggest names, keeping in mind huge dollar amounts to blow in free agency and high draft picks will play a major role in how the Bears approach the following guys.
Johnthan Banks
Cornerback Johnthan Banks making the list as a key free agent for the Bears sums up this entire situation for the front office.
That's not meant to disrespect Banks—he's just one of the most notable players headed to unrestricted free agency on a rather top-heavy list.
The Bears claimed Banks off waivers in the first week of December. A second-round player from the 2013 NFL draft who fizzled out with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after defensive changes, Banks was an immediate insurance depth option for the roster with a twinge of future upside mixed in for good measure.
For the Bears, this comes down to deciding if Banks is worth the time investment. He'll turn 28 in October, and the depth chart at corner already boasts a hodgepodge of names competing for a chance such as Bryce Callahan, Deiondre' Hall and Cre'von LeBlanc.
With Tracy Porter a potential cap cut and the future of Kyle Fuller one big fat unknown, Banks seems worth keeping around for a cheap asking price. But keep in mind the Bears could add one or more rookie defensive backs to the fray in the draft, beginning with the No. 3 pick, not to mention bringing on a surefire free-agent starter such as, say, A.J. Bouye.
For now, Banks looks like an obvious re-sign candidate who will need to fight for his job in training camp.
Verdict: Re-sign
Cornelius Washington
As always seems to happen with free agents, Cornelius Washington showed up big in his contract year.
Though in this case, "showed up" is meant in a literal sense. The sixth-round pick in the 2013 NFL draft appeared in 15 games for the Bears in 2016, a major upgrade from 2013 (two appearances), 2014 (13) and 2015 (one).
Washington looked good at times, too, applying pressure and helping further the coaching staff's unwillingness to give rookie Jonathan Bullard a full run.
Defensive end is one of those positions the Bears could look to hit early with a major name in the upcoming draft. But Hicks just had a breakout year and Bullard has upside, so another platoon approach with Washington makes sense.
Washington isn't in a position to demand a lot of money. Given the team-friendly asking price, there isn't a reason to cut short the experiment now, not after he has shown steady progress with defensive coordinator Vic Fangio.
Verdict: Re-sign
Matt Barkley
For a moment, Matt Barkley posted enough in the way of numbers to make some scratch their chin and wonder if he could be the quarterback of the future for the Bears.
For a moment.
Barkley threw for more than 300 yards in back-to-back games, though the Bears lost both and he finished with four touchdowns against eight interceptions over those two losses. The only game Barkley won, a 26-6 drubbing of the San Francisco 49ers, he attempted just 18 passes and managed 192 yards.
This is by no means a "quarterback wins" discussion. Barkley didn't have the best talent around him most of the year, but he didn't look like a pro starter, either. He wound up completing 59.7 percent of his passes with eight touchdowns and 14 interceptions.
Cutler is likely gone, but Connor Shaw is a restricted free agent, and Brian Hoyer is the quality veteran who should back up a rookie or new arrival. With two spots gone and a third and maybe even a fourth going to rookies and free agents, Barkley is the odd man out.
Verdict: Let walk
Brian Hoyer
The veteran Hoyer is the quarterback the Bears will likely look to bring back this offseason.
Hoyer is 31 years old and coming off a bad arm injury, but he's the type of veteran good teams keep around to push starters and come in and execute offenses well should something befall said starters.
A journeyman who has suited up for five different teams, Hoyer played his role well with the Bears before going down with the injury, completing 67 percent of his passes for 1,445 yards and six touchdowns with no picks.
Over his six games, Hoyer threw for more than 300 yards four times, including a win against the Detroit Lions.
Make no mistake: This isn't all about box scores. Hoyer rarely took risks and couldn't stretch the field. The established game plan sort of went out the window to compensate. He's a backup and would remain as such unless the Bears plan to sit a rookie for a year—which could be effective if that is the game plan all along entering the season.
Prediction: Re-sign
Alshon Jeffery
The Bears need Jeffery more than he needs them.
Easy, right? It takes some serious leaps in logic to say the Bears shouldn't bring back Jeffery, a top-15 wideout who is 26 years old. Especially when the franchise could use his presence as a No. 1 wideout while breaking in a new quarterback, rookie or other.
Yes, Jeffery only mustered 821 yards and two touchdowns over 12 games in 2016, missing four thanks to suspension. Yes, his conditioning came into question well before the season, and yes, perhaps because of a contractual spat that landed him the franchise tag.
No doubt the 2016 campaign left a sour taste in the mouths of fans and the Bears. But the team clearly has a ton of cash to blow—not to mention it saved money on Jeffery's suspension because he played under the tag.
Letting Jeffery walk would be easier if the Bears had someone who could step up and replace his production. But they don't. Kevin White can't stay healthy, and while guys like Cameron Meredith have flashed upside, drops were a major, excruciating theme of the team's 2016 campaign.
It almost seems silly to reward Jeffery's lackluster 2016 with a big-money extension. But if the Bears don't do it, believe someone else will. And this is what bad teams do while they're trying to transition from bad to playoff contender—pay up when perhaps they shouldn't, so long as it makes sense.
It makes sense with Jeffery strategically given the construction of the roster and quarterback situation, not to mention from a sheer he's-a-special-talent standpoint. With so much in the way of free cap space, the Bears can hit Jeffery with a deal guaranteeing the first two or three years of salary. Then the two sides can get together again as he approaches the age of 30, where he will either ink one last big-money deal (should he perform, of course) with the Bears or seek one elsewhere.
Maybe bringing back Jeffery blows up in the Bears' face. But contenders don't become contenders without taking risks, and if the Bears are going to take one, it needs to be on Jeffery. The Bears can afford to pay a few guaranteed years to Jeffery regardless—they can't afford to find out what it is like to break in a rookie quarterback without a player of his caliber.
Verdict: Re-sign
The Rest
Matt McCants: An insurance policy, Chicago will hit free agency looking for depth at tackle. Verdict: Let walk
Ted Larsen: After watching Cody Whitehair take the gig at center, the Bears can go elsewhere as long as Hroniss Grasu comes back healthy. Verdict: Let walk
Eric Kush: That said, the Bears will need some quality interior-line depth. Eric Kush held up well when Josh Sitton left the lineup and should be back. Verdict: Re-sign
Connor Barth: This comes down to personal preference, but Connor Barth struggled to replace franchise stalwart Robbie Gould. Verdict: Let walk
Sam Acho: A quality depth piece and key on special teams, Sam Acho isn't going anywhere. Verdict: Re-sign
Chris Prosinski: Safety figures to get a massive overhaul this offseason. Verdict: Let walk
Deonte Thompson: There figures to be a little turnover at wideout, so depth free agents are candidates to leave. Deonte Thompson didn't do himself any favors struggling with mistakes on returns at times. Verdict: Let walk
Logan Paulsen: The Bears need insurance behind oft-injured Zach Miller. But an expected new addition and flashes by Daniel Brown make Paulsen expendable. Verdict: Let walk
Mike Adams: A swing tackle and former second-round pick, it couldn't hurt for the Bears to get Mike Adams back in camp and see what he offers. Verdict: Re-sign
C.J. Wilson: C.J. Wilson was a response to all the injuries at tackle. Help along the defensive line is a priority this offseason. Verdict: Let walk
Nick Becton: The Bears will have their pick of backup offensive linemen this offseason to push the starters. Verdict: Let walk
Marquess Wilson: The Bears were patient, but there is no reason to keep cluttering the depth chart as they search for reliable wideouts. Verdict: Let walk
