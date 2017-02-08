Dragan Bender Injury: Updates on Suns Forward's Recovery from Ankle Surgery

Mark Sobhani/Getty Images

Phoenix Suns rookie Dragan Bender's season has come to an abrupt end due to an ankle injury that requires surgery.

Latest on Bender's Surgery

Wednesday, Feb. 8

Per John Gambadoro of Arizona Sports 98.7, Bender will have surgery Wednesday. Reporter David Pick confirmed the procedure and reported it will keep Bender out for the remainder of the 2016-17 season.

The Suns drafted Bender fourth overall last summer. He's played sparingly in his debut season, appearing in 38 games and averaging 3.2 points and 2.2 rebounds in 12.7 minutes played.

Bender originally injured his ankle during a January 22 game against the Toronto Raptors in what the team announced as soreness.

After missing four games, he made a brief return to the lineup February 1 against the Los Angeles Clippers. He played 13 minutes and scored five points but was unable to play in the next three games before his surgery Wednesday.

Bender's season-ending injury is the cherry on top of what has been a rough stretch for the Suns. Their 16-36 record is the worst in the Western Conference and ahead of only the Brooklyn Nets in the NBA.

By undergoing the procedure now, Bender does get a head start on being able to rehab for next season. It's not how the 19-year-old wanted his first professional season to go, but his ability to rebound from this setback will help determine how high his NBA ceiling goes.