    Chase Utley: Latest News, Rumors and Speculation on Free-Agent 2B

    SAN FRANCISCO, CA - OCTOBER 02: Chase Utley #26 of the Los Angeles Dodgers stands on the field against the San Francisco Giants during the first inning at AT&T Park on October 2, 2016 in San Francisco, California. The San Francisco Giants defeated the Los Angeles Dodgers 7-1. (Photo by Jason O. Watson/Getty Images)
    Jason O. Watson/Getty Images
    Joe PantornoFeatured ColumnistFebruary 8, 2017

    Free-agent second baseman and 14-year MLB veteran Chase Utley remains unsigned despite spring training rapidly approaching.

    Utley Garnering Some Interest on Free-Agent Market

    Wednesday, Feb. 8

    The Cleveland Indians are currently "intrigued a bit" in Utley, per Jon Heyman of Today's Knuckleball.

    However, the team already has a left-handed hitting second baseman, Jason Kipnis, who is nine years younger and was much more productive last season:

    Chase Utley vs. Jason Kipnis 2016 Stats Split
    UtleyStatsKipnis
    138Games156
    .252Batting Average.275
    129Hits168
    14Home Runs23
    52RBI82
    .319On-Base Percentage.343
    .396Slugging Percentage.469
    Baseball-Reference.com

    There's no disputing that Utley, 38, is down to his last licks in the majors, but he still managed to be a semiproductive second baseman for the Los Angeles Dodgers last season. 

    After moving Howie Kendrick to the outfield, the Dodgers made Utley their full-time second baseman in 2016. He saw a noticeable improvement in his play compared to a 2015 season in which he batted a career-worst .212 with eight home runs and 39 RBI. 

    That year brought an end to his 12-plus seasons with the Philadelphia Phillies as he was dealt at the trade deadline to Los Angeles. 

    From 2005 to 2009, he was one of the best second basemen in baseball, averaging a .301 mark with 29 home runs and 101 RBI per season. 

    A straightforward approach that yielded little emotion and a business-like mantra on the field endeared himself to Philadelphia fans and has made him a valuable veteran presence that has winning experience. He helped lead the Phillies to their second-ever World Series title in 2008 over the Tampa Bay Rays.

    Utley has appeared in games at first and third base during his career although it's only been for a combined 37 games. But it could spur teams like the Indians to bring him on as a veteran utility option that could provide productive depth within the infield.

         

    Stats courtesy of Baseball-Reference.com.

