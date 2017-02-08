Chase Utley: Latest News, Rumors and Speculation on Free-Agent 2B

Jason O. Watson/Getty Images

Free-agent second baseman and 14-year MLB veteran Chase Utley remains unsigned despite spring training rapidly approaching.

Utley Garnering Some Interest on Free-Agent Market

Wednesday, Feb. 8

The Cleveland Indians are currently "intrigued a bit" in Utley, per Jon Heyman of Today's Knuckleball.

However, the team already has a left-handed hitting second baseman, Jason Kipnis, who is nine years younger and was much more productive last season:

Chase Utley vs. Jason Kipnis 2016 Stats Split Utley Stats Kipnis 138 Games 156 .252 Batting Average .275 129 Hits 168 14 Home Runs 23 52 RBI 82 .319 On-Base Percentage .343 .396 Slugging Percentage .469 Baseball-Reference.com

There's no disputing that Utley, 38, is down to his last licks in the majors, but he still managed to be a semiproductive second baseman for the Los Angeles Dodgers last season.

After moving Howie Kendrick to the outfield, the Dodgers made Utley their full-time second baseman in 2016. He saw a noticeable improvement in his play compared to a 2015 season in which he batted a career-worst .212 with eight home runs and 39 RBI.

That year brought an end to his 12-plus seasons with the Philadelphia Phillies as he was dealt at the trade deadline to Los Angeles.

From 2005 to 2009, he was one of the best second basemen in baseball, averaging a .301 mark with 29 home runs and 101 RBI per season.

A straightforward approach that yielded little emotion and a business-like mantra on the field endeared himself to Philadelphia fans and has made him a valuable veteran presence that has winning experience. He helped lead the Phillies to their second-ever World Series title in 2008 over the Tampa Bay Rays.

Utley has appeared in games at first and third base during his career although it's only been for a combined 37 games. But it could spur teams like the Indians to bring him on as a veteran utility option that could provide productive depth within the infield.

