Tom Brady's Missing Super Bowl 51 Jersey Has Multiple Investigators Searching

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

While the New England Patriots continue to celebrate their Super Bowl LI victory over the Atlanta Falcons, quarterback and game MVP Tom Brady is still looking for the jersey he wore during the historic comeback.

On Wednesday, a Houston Police Department spokesperson told A.J. Perez of USA Today that several investigators are on the case to find Brady's jersey.

Shortly after the Patriots overcame a 25-point deficit to win 34-28 in overtime Sunday at NRG Stadium, the largest comeback in Super Bowl history, Brady returned to his locker to discover his jersey was missing from his belongings, presumably stolen.

The NFL showed the footage caught by NFL Network's Dan Hanzus of Brady speaking with Patriots owner Robert Kraft:

On Monday morning, Brady spoke with the media about the matter, per ABC News: "That's a nice piece of memorabilia. So if it shows up on eBay somewhere someone let me know."

Brady's stolen jersey particularly bothered Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, who immediately put his Texas Rangers on the case:

Tom Brady's jersey has great historical value and is already being called "the most valuable NFL collectible ever." It will likely go into the Hall of Fame one day. It is important that history does not record that it was stolen in Texas...

I'm a Texans and Cowboys fan first, but the unquestionable success of the Super Bowl in Houston last night was a big win for our entire state and I don't want anything to mar that victory. Whoever took this jersey should turn it in. The Texas Rangers are on the trail.

The tag of "most valuable NFL collectible ever" might not be much of a stretch either. On Monday, Ken Goldin of Goldin Auctions in New Jersey told Scott Soshnick of Bloomberg the jersey "could fetch as much as $500,000."

Per Perez, Houston Police Department Executive Assistant Chief George Buenik said Tuesday the department will look into each person who had access to the Patriots locker room after the game and that there will be a reward offered for the person who recovers the jersey or provides information that leads to an arrest.

