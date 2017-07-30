Tramon Williams Reportedly Agrees to Contract with Cardinals

Winslow Townson/Associated Press

Former Pro Bowl cornerback Tramon Williams has reportedly reached an agreement with the Arizona Cardinals for the 2017 season.

Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reported the news.

Williams spent the last two seasons as a member of the Cleveland Browns. He appeared in 12 games during the 2016 season, making seven starts, and recorded five passes defensed with one interception.

The Browns had Williams experiment late last season at playing safety for the first time in his career. He's 34 years old with 10 years of NFL experience under his belt, so the move was a way to help extend his career by taking advantage of his playmaking skills and hiding some diminished physical traits.

Williams was all in favor of making the move, telling Dan Labbe of Cleveland.com in December why it was a good thing for him.

"I'm open to anything," Williams said. "I just want to be around the ball. I like getting the ball. I think I can be an asset at it, and we'll see in the future."

In the Browns' lone win against the San Diego Chargers, after the switch to safety, Pro Football Focus noted Williams had the highest grade on the team.

The news is not all good for Williams as he looks to extend his career, with Nathan Jahnke of Pro Football Focus offering an alarming statistical nugget about the veteran defensive back:

Following the season, the Browns released Williams and quarterback Josh McCown on the same day as part of a cost-saving measure.

With Williams not shifting to safety until late last season, he's got the potential to be a valuable underrated signing this offseason for a Cardinals secondary in need of adding some depth.

He won't be the same guy who made the Pro Bowl in 2010 with the Green Bay Packers, but for a player in his mid-30s, finding a capable role player in the secondary is good value.