Liverpool Transfer News: Latest on Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Top Rumours

TF-Images/Getty Images

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp could reportedly fund a transfer worth £40 million for Borussia Dortmund striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang by selling Daniel Sturridge. The German's history working with the player he signed for the Black and Yellows in 2013 may also help any deal.

In an exclusive for The Sun, Paul Jiggins reported how Klopp sees Aubameyang as the type of striker Liverpool need to maintain a credible title challenge in the Premier League next season.

Klopp also sees Sturridge as a natural makeweight, according to the report: "And he would fund a £40million swoop by selling misfit striker Daniel Sturridge, with West Ham favourites to take the former City and Chelsea star in the close season."

Sturridge could be on his way out of Anfield. Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Jiggins detailed how Klopp's working relationship with England international Sturridge has become strained: "Sturridge has struggled to establish himself at Anfield under Klopp, with the current boss publicly questioning his heart and desire to play through the pain barrier."

Fortunately for Klopp, his former player is open to leaving Dortmund in the summer. In fact, Aubameyang recently made his desire to move on clear during an interview with French radio station RMC (h/t Evan Bartlett of The Independent): "If I want to go to the next level, I need to leave in summer."

It's obvious Aubameyang is ready for pastures new, but those pastures may not be found in England's top flight.

The 27-year-old has instead talked up the possibility of joining Real Madrid, per the interview with RMC (h/t Bartlett): "[If I am to leave] we must see the proposals and if I'm going to play. Real Madrid is still a dream, but there has been too much noise."

Aubameyang has previously talked up a move to Spain. TF-Images/Getty Images

Even if Aubameyang resists the lure of moving to the Spanish capital, he's still likely to spark a bidding war in the Premier League. Liverpool would reportedly face strong competition from Manchester City, with manager Pep Guardiola determined to land him, according to Martin Lipton of The Sun.

It's no surprise Aubameyang is so sought-after, as the Gabon international is one of the most prolific strikers in Europe. He's scored 21 goals in domestic and UEFA Champions League action this season, including finding the net 17 times in the Bundesliga, per WhoScored.com.

Pace is the defining quality of Aubameyang's game, with no defender able to catch him once he's behind the lines. However, the Dortmund man is also prolific because of a varied range of movement.

Aubameyang makes intelligent runs off the ball, always putting himself into dangerous positions. His experience playing as a winger with former club Saint-Etienne has helped expand his movement.

Yet it's as a finisher where he has really developed since 2013. He'd bring the qualities Liverpool need to help decide the biggest matches. There'd be no shortage of supply for Aubameyang at Anfield, where a range of playmakers, including Philippe Coutinho, create chances for fun.

Aubameyang knows the Klopp style of play, unlike Sturridge, who has appeared out of sync in the system. If the German can use the inside track of his history with the player to beat the competition, he'd pull off a major coup ahead of next season.

Liverpool Keen on Gaston Ramirez

Klopp's squad is missing a striker but surely isn't lacking for attacking midfielders. But that still hasn't stopped Liverpool from reportedly making an enquiry for Middlesbrough schemer Gaston Ramirez, according to Italian source TuttoMercatoWeb (h/t Alex Harris of the Daily Star).

Harris revealed how the Reds have shown their interest in Ramirez: "Kop chiefs are following the 26-year-old's situation at the Riverside Stadium and have already held informal talks, according to TuttoMercatoWeb."

Ramirez has drawn attention from Merseyside. Matthew Lewis/Getty Images

Uruguayan Ramirez has plenty of experience in the Premier League, having had spells with Southampton and Hull City before joining Boro, and he's blessed with outstanding technique.

However, Liverpool's ranks are already fit to burst with technical maestros and flair players. Coutinho is joined by Roberto Firmino and Adam Lallana, while winger Sadio Mane offers pace and creativity out wide.

Klopp has never been afraid to stack playmakers on top of playmakers, but Liverpool have different, more pressing positions to address, including centre-back and goalkeeper. Finding a new striker is just as important, so pulling out all the stops for Aubameyang should come before trying to sign Ramirez.