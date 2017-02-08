WWE NXT Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from February 8
Wednesday night may have seen the dawn of The Glorious Era in NXT, but it was SAnitY that stole the spotlight, continuing its path of rage through the roster in two separate matches.
The Eric Young-led faction picked up victories in both and firmly established itself as a heel act that is second only to NXT champion Bobby Roode in stature.
The new team of Heavy Machinery (Tucker Knight and Otis Dozovic) made its debut but found itself opposed by the measuring stick in the division, The Revival.
Then there was Liv Morgan, whose rivalry with Billie Kay and Peyton Royce is never-ending. On Wednesday, she squared off with the former in search of a big upset victory.
Who left the show riding a wave of momentum as NXT enters The Glorious Era?
The Bollywood Boyz vs. SAnitY
Conspicuous by their absences on 205 Live, The Bollywood Boyz returned to NXT Wednesday night but drew the unfortunate task of squaring off with SAnitY's Alexander Wolfe and Killian Dain.
The match was more like a one-sided obliteration, as Dain stole the spotlight and bowled over Gurv and Harv Sihra.
Dain delivered a variation of Wade Barrett's Wasteland finisher, followed up with a senton and then flattened the other with a powerbomb.
Commentator Nigel McGuinness referred to Dain's finisher, a nasty-looking electric chair-like driver, as the Ulster Plantation.
Whatever the move is called, it was effective, scoring the win for the big man and partner Wolfe.
After the match, Eric Young grabbed a microphone and addressed the NXT Universe while Nikki Cross incessantly yelled "Asuka" in the background. He warned that anyone who cannot find their place will be put in it by SAnitY.
Result
Killian Dain and Alexander Wolfe defeated The Bollywood Boyz.
Grade
B
Analysis
If Dain can replicate the intensity and aggression he showed here in his matches to come, NXT will have a legitimate breakout star on its hands. He was phenomenal as he tore through the competition en route to a dominant ass-kicking.
The continued push for SAnitY suggests Triple H and Co. have big plans for the faction, and while the group is certainly picking up steam, it is in need of some better definition before it is truly complete and compelling.
The unstoppable force that is Dain is a step in the right direction.
Liv Morgan vs. Billie Kay
The unending rivalry between Liv Morgan, Billie Kay and Peyton Royce continued this week, as the New Jersey-born competitor battled Kay in singles competition.
Kay used her size advantage to wear Morgan down, employing several rest holds to ground her and cut off her considerable energy. It worked for only so long before Morgan rifled off a head-scissors takedown out of the corner.
Morgan made a fool of Royce, who attempted to interfere. She was bumped off the apron, and the fiery babyface scored the pinfall upset over Kay.
Result
Liv Morgan defeated Billie Kay.
Grade
C
Analysis
Morgan is improving and has a connection with the audience thanks to an energy that cannot be contained. Unfortunately, this is a program stuck on a booking treadmill.
What is next? Morgan finds a tag team partner to do battle with the Aussies villainesses?
Been there, done that.
Heavy Machinery vs. The Revival
The young team of Heavy Machinery had former NXT tag team champions The Revival reeling early in Wednesday's match between the tandems, with Tucker Knight trapping Dash Wilder in a bear hug, then proceeding to toss him into another as partner Otis Dozovic tagged in.
The big men were not able to maintain control for long, though. Wilder and Scott Dawson used their experience to wrest control of the match away from the newcomers.
A spirited babyface comeback from the big men again had the former champions teetering, but Dawson caught Knight with a DDT and the heels escaped with the victory.
After the match, The Revival cut a promo declaring themselves the best tag team in the world. The Authors of Pain appeared on the ramp and the former champions retreated—only to reappear moments later and lay a beatdown on the champions before ducking out again.
Result
The Revival defeated Heavy Machinery.
Grade
B-
Analysis
Heavy Machinery may develop into a fun tag team, much in the same vein as The Hype Bros, but this was all about The Revival and re-establishing them as top contenders to the tag team titles.
They were crisp in both their selling and attacking. But more importantly, their brilliant sneak attack on The Authors of Pain set them up to the be the wild card of a tag team rivalry that is also certain to involve DIY.
Bobby Roode's Glorious Coronation
Bobby Roode set foot in the NXT ring for the first time since capturing the brand's championship from Shinsuke Nakamura at TakeOver: San Antonio.
He took what felt like an eternity to make his way to the ring, the fans singing his theme song along the way, before grabbing hold of a microphone and addressing the NXT fans.
He referred to himself as a real champion, someone who acts and dresses the part. He said Nakamura may have dominated Japan and beaten guys like Sami Zayn, Finn Balor and Neville but could not beat him. No matter what he threw his way, he could not beat Roode.
He insisted that the brand finally had someone it could be proud of and declared the days of "we are NXT" are over. NXT is his now.
Grade
A
Analysis
Short, sweet and to the point.
Roode was fantastic here, an egotistical king of the mountain addressing his people. He dismissed them, ran down Nakamura and called into question the legitimacy of every beloved champion who preceded him. It was fantastic writing and made the champion all the more unlikable.
Considering his role as the lead villain on the NXT roster, mission accomplished.
Tye Dillinger, Roderick Strong and No Way Jose vs. SAnitY
After SAnitY jumped Tye Dillinger backstage, only for No Way Jose and Roderick Strong to make the save, a Six-Man Tag Team match was booked for the main event.
The Perfect 10, seeking revenge, unloaded on SAnitY early on but soon found himself isolated from his teammates and forced to endure tremendous pain at the hands of Dain.
Dillinger fended off Wolfe and made the hot tag to Roderick Strong, who exploded into the ring and used a jumping knee to knock Dain from the ring apron.
Action broke down, and an interfering Cross provided just enough distraction for Dain to wipe out Strong with a running cross body block and the legal man, Young, to score the pinfall victory.
Result
SAnitY defeated Roderick Strong, Tye Dillinger and No Way Jose.
Grade
B-
Analysis
It felt a bit strange to have this match take place when Dain and Wolfe had already competed earlier in the show. Maybe holding off on it for the following week would have been a better idea.
Sacrificing Strong here was a mistake too. Is Jose that valuable to NXT that he could not eat a pinfall? Strong may be a grizzled veteran with a lot of wear and tear on him, but he has the tools to be NXT champion and should be better protected than he has been.
With that said, SAnitY looks like an unstoppable force, a faction prepared to unleash havoc on NXT. The unpredictability of the group is exactly what the brand needs to continue differentiating itself from the main roster.
Hopefully it is booked better than The Wyatt Family was for the first three years of its existence.
