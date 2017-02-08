WWE NXT Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from February 8

1 of 6

Credit: WWE.com

Wednesday night may have seen the dawn of The Glorious Era in NXT, but it was SAnitY that stole the spotlight, continuing its path of rage through the roster in two separate matches.

The Eric Young-led faction picked up victories in both and firmly established itself as a heel act that is second only to NXT champion Bobby Roode in stature.

The new team of Heavy Machinery (Tucker Knight and Otis Dozovic) made its debut but found itself opposed by the measuring stick in the division, The Revival.

Then there was Liv Morgan, whose rivalry with Billie Kay and Peyton Royce is never-ending. On Wednesday, she squared off with the former in search of a big upset victory.

Who left the show riding a wave of momentum as NXT enters The Glorious Era?

Take a look back with this exclusive recap.