Ranking the 2017 Free-Agent Class by Position

1 of 16

Al Bello/Getty Images

Free agency in the National Football League may follow the same basic schedule each season, but every year is unique.

Some seasons the shelves of this meat market are awash in wide receivers. The next it may be hip deep in inside linebackers, or filled to the brim with offensive guards.

Conversely, there are few things more frustrating for front offices than having loads of cap space and a glaring need at defensive end in a season where the list of available ones is more cringe-inducing than awe-inspiring.

In 2017, it's a good year to be in the market for one of those pass-rushers. Not so much if you're looking for a starting quarterback...

Like those ever hit the open market.

And that's the thing. There are some constants in this game within the game. Some positions naturally carry more weight than others. Every team in the league covets cornerback help year in and year out. Fullbacks?

Yeah, not so much.

Taking all those factors into consideration, and bearing in mind that many of the biggest names with expiring contracts won't get anywhere near the open market (looking at you, Le'Veon Bell), here's a look at which departments in the free agent emporium will have the most to offer shoppers at the beginning of next month.

Ladies and gentlemen, start your checkbooks!