    Boise State FootballDownload App

    Kameron Miles Arrested: Latest Details, Mugshot and More on Boise State LB

    Boise State linebacker Kameron Miles (24) during the Cactus Bowl NCAA college football game against Baylor, Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
    Rick Scuteri/Associated Press
    Timothy RappFeatured ColumnistFebruary 8, 2017

    Boise State linebacker Kameron Miles was arrested and charged with domestic battery early Wednesday morning, according to B.J. Rains of the Idaho Press-Tribune

    Bryan Levin of KBOI-TV shared more details:

    More to follow.

    Where can I comment?

    Stay on your game

    Latest news, insights, and forecasts on your teams across leagues.

    Choose Teams
    Get it on the App StoreGet it on Google Play

    Real-time news for your teams right on your mobile device.

    Download
    Copyright © 2017 Bleacher Report, Inc. Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. All Rights Reserved. BleacherReport.com is part of Bleacher Report – Turner Sports Network, part of the Turner Sports and Entertainment Network. Certain photos copyright © 2017 Getty Images. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of Getty Images is strictly prohibited. AdChoices 