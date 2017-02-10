Manchester United vs. Watford: Team News, Preview, Live Stream and TV Info

Clive Mason/Getty Images

James Dudko Featured Columnist IV

Manchester United will be confident of keeping their bid for a top-four finish in the Premier League on track when they host Watford at Old Trafford on Saturday.

The Red Devils are just two points adrift of fourth place and coming off an impressive 3-0 win away to champions Leicester City on Sunday. However, United should still be wary of a Hornets team that recently won 2-1 at Arsenal before beating Burnley.

In truth, there should be no way for United manager Jose Mourinho to underestimate Watford. After all, he saw his side beaten 3-1 by the same opposition at Vicarage Road back in September.

Before a look at the team news, here are the schedule and viewing details:

Date: Saturday, February 11

Time: 3 p.m. (GMT), 10 a.m. (ET)

TV Info: NBCSN

Live Stream: NBC Sports App

Preview

Mourinho will have a full arsenal to choose from now United's record-goalscorer is back in training. Wayne Rooney has recovered from illness and is expected to be in the squad, according to Allan Valente of Sky Sports.

Rooney is coming back to a logjam up front. United already have veteran Zlatan Ibrahimovic and 19-year-old Marcus Rashford to play striker. Mourinho deployed both against Leicester City, with 35-year-old Ibrahimovic occasionally dropping a little deeper.

Mourinho's spoiled for choice up top, but things are less clear in defence. In particular, the manager has a dilemma about who to play at left-back.

He could opt for Luke Shaw, who is back in training, per Ciaran Kelly of the Manchester Evening News. Kelly recounted how Shaw suffered through a nightmare performance against the Hornets earlier this season, a display Mourinho was publicly critical of.

Shaw will have bad memories of the last time he faced Watford. Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

However, as Kelly also noted, "Marcos Rojo limping off" during the win over the Foxes could put Shaw back in the frame. Rojo isn't the only defender who might not feature on Saturday.

Centre-back Phil Jones could also miss out, according to Rob Dawson of the Manchester Evening News: "Jones missed the trip to Leicester with a bruised foot and it is understood the 24-year-old is yet to return to full training."

United may face a few selection issues, but the Hornets will arrive in Manchester with close to their strongest squad.

Watford medical director Luca Gatteschi told the club's official website how three absentees are stepping up their respective recoveries: "Nordin Amrabat, Camilo Zuniga and Christian Kabasele are all back out training on the grass as the Hornets' injury list starts to clear up."

Gatteschi also confirmed how attacking midfielder Roberto Pereyra and goalkeeper Costel Pantilimon are still out.

Yet manager Walter Mazzarri can still rely on powerhouse striker Troy Deeney and energetic midfielder Etienne Capoue. Mazzarri may also let new signing M'Baye Niang loose, after the AC Milan loanee impressed against Arsenal.

Niang's pace and power have caused opponents problems since his loan switch. Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Watford have shown some encouraging form lately and should play without fear at Old Trafford, where United have drawn nine matches this season, with six of those stalemates coming at home.

However, there's a greater reward available for the home side this time. Now Mourinho's men can close the gap on Arsenal and Manchester City in the race for the top four.