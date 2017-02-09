Making the Call on Philadelphia Eagles' Top Free Agents

1 of 9

Fred Vuich/Associated Press

Not many teams have less salary-cap space than the Philadelphia Eagles do entering the 2017 offseason, and that's going to make some already tough calls on impending free agents much tougher.

The Eagles have the fourth-lowest amount of cap space in the league, about $9.8 million, per Over The Cap, which is far from ideal for a 7-9 team needing to fix some serious deficiencies on both sides of the ball. There are players like Jason Peters, Ryan Mathews and Connor Barwin who may need to be cut or have their deals restructured to increase that number, but making those calls would obviously add more needs to the list.

Among the impending free agents are veterans whose roles on the team need to be re-examined along with recent draft picks who've finished their rookie deals and either showcased Pro Bowl talent or failed to live up to expectations. Deciding the future of each requires an in-depth look at the player's production, the depth of his position, the ease with which the Birds could replace them and, most importantly, how all of it fits into the team's sensitive cap situation.