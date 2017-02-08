    NFLDownload App

    Falcons Fan Hilariously Keeps Track of Dad's Actions During Super Bowl LI

    HOUSTON, TX - FEBRUARY 05: Matt Ryan #2 of the Atlanta Falcons walks off the field after losing 34-28 to the New England Patriots during Super Bowl 51 at NRG Stadium on February 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)
    Tom Pennington/Getty Images
    Kyle Newport
February 8, 2017

    Being a sports fan means becoming emotionally invested in a player or team—and the bigger the moment, the tougher it is to control everything.

    Super Bowl LI was an emotional roller coaster for fans everywhere, regardless of whether your team was playing in the game. But for Atlanta Falcons and New England Patriots fans, it was unlike anything anybody could have imagined.

    Once Atlanta built up a 28-3 lead, Falcons fans were overjoyed and already in celebration mode. However, things turned around in a hurry halfway through the third quarter. All of a sudden, emotions changed dramatically. 

    Fortunately for us, one young Falcons fan came up with the idea to keep a log of her father's actions during the game.

    Take a look at her notes:

    8:10 halftime Falcons 21 Patriots 3

    8:15 Lady Gaga comes in

    Football starts again at 8:40

    Dad screams 8:49

    Dad screams 8:51

    Dad screams again 8:51

    Dad screams 8:53

    Dad laughs 8:52

    Dad screams and startles me 8:54

    Dad jumps 8:55

    Weird commercial 8:56

    Dad fights with dog 9:22

    Dad does his evil laugh 9:23

    Dad screams 9:29

    Dad is the happiest person 9:49

    Overtime 10:20

    Dad cries 10:30

    That pretty much sums up the game from Atlanta's standpoint.

    [Reddit]

