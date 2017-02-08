    Pittsburgh SteelersDownload App

    Antonio Brown Trade Rumors: Latest News and Speculation on Steelers WR

    FOXBORO, MA - JANUARY 22: Antonio Brown #84 of the Pittsburgh Steelers carries the ball against the New England Patriots during the second quarter in the AFC Championship Game at Gillette Stadium on January 22, 2017 in Foxboro, Massachusetts. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)
    Patrick Smith/Getty Images
    Mike ChiariFeatured ColumnistFebruary 8, 2017

    Despite the appearance of a potentially contentious relationship between the Pittsburgh Steelers and wide receiver Antonio Brown, a new report suggests the Steelers have no interest in trading the All-Pro wideout.

    Report: Steelers Turning Down Trade Inquiries for Brown

    Wednesday, Feb. 8

    According to Bleacher Report's Mike Freeman, multiple teams have inquired about Brown's availability, and two teams indicated that Pittsburgh rebuffed their advances.

    Brown was criticized for his Facebook Live video of head coach Mike Tomlin's postgame speech following the team's divisional-round playoff win over the Kansas City Chiefs.

    According to ESPN.com's Jeremy Fowler, Tomlin called Brown's actions "foolish," "selfish" and "inconsiderate," and he said he would discipline the five-time Pro Bowler internally.

    Brown later apologized and acknowledged his wrongdoing on Twitter, per ESPN.com:

    I let my emotions and genuine excitement get the best of me, and I wanted to share that moment with our fans. It was wrong of me to do, against team and NFL policy, and I have apologized to Coach Tomlin and my teammates for my actions.

    I'm sorry to them for letting it become a distraction and something that they've had to answer questions about while we're preparing for a big game on Sunday.

    Ed Bouchette of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette later reported that Brown's "antics are wearing thin" on some teammates and coaches.

    Despite that, Brown told Freeman, "I'm a Steeler for life."

    The 28-year-old veteran is set to enter the final year of his contract in 2017, and it could take the richest wide receiver pact in NFL history to keep him in the fold.

    Brown has caught at least 106 passes in four consecutive seasons, and he is coming off a campaign that saw him register 1,284 yards and 12 touchdowns. He also set a career high with 1,834 yards in 2015.

    The former sixth-round pick is a game-changing talent, and although he has caused headaches in the Steel City as of late, it is difficult to envision a trade of Brown would improve the Steelers. 

