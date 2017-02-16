Sports Feuds That Need to End in 2017

1 of 11

Sports feuds often create entertaining stories that play out in competitions. One player or team dislikes another entity, and those feelings of animosity are dealt with during a game or match. These stories are easy to tell and often draw eyes of casual fans who otherwise may have skipped a sporting event.

With all of that said, some existing sports feuds need to end as quickly as possible.

The public feud between the New England Patriots and NFL commissioner Roger Goodell began all the way back in January 2015, and it continues to be mentioned by some media members following the events of Super Bowl LI. Whatever you think about the "Deflategate" matter, we should all be able to agree the Patriots earned the last laugh and can now move on.

Cleveland Cavaliers superstar LeBron James and former player Charles Barkley need to squash their beef at the 2017 NBA All-Star Game if not sooner. Conor McGregor and Nate Diaz can end their feud inside the cage. Newcastle United need to realize manager Rafa Benitez is a friend rather than a foe.

Don't worry about these feuds ending in 2017—they'll be replaced by new stories featuring athletes and other figures across a variety of sports. For all we know, the best sports feud of 2017 may be to come.