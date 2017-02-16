Sports Feuds That Need to End in 2017
Sports Feuds That Need to End in 2017
Sports feuds often create entertaining stories that play out in competitions. One player or team dislikes another entity, and those feelings of animosity are dealt with during a game or match. These stories are easy to tell and often draw eyes of casual fans who otherwise may have skipped a sporting event.
With all of that said, some existing sports feuds need to end as quickly as possible.
The public feud between the New England Patriots and NFL commissioner Roger Goodell began all the way back in January 2015, and it continues to be mentioned by some media members following the events of Super Bowl LI. Whatever you think about the "Deflategate" matter, we should all be able to agree the Patriots earned the last laugh and can now move on.
Cleveland Cavaliers superstar LeBron James and former player Charles Barkley need to squash their beef at the 2017 NBA All-Star Game if not sooner. Conor McGregor and Nate Diaz can end their feud inside the cage. Newcastle United need to realize manager Rafa Benitez is a friend rather than a foe.
Don't worry about these feuds ending in 2017—they'll be replaced by new stories featuring athletes and other figures across a variety of sports. For all we know, the best sports feud of 2017 may be to come.
Amanda Nunes vs. Cat Zingano
As Damon Martin of Fox Sports wrote in July 2014, Amanda Nunes seemed to be on the verge of becoming a true star in women's mixed martial arts after she beat Julia Budd in only 14 seconds in her Strikeforce debut in January 2011. Nunes lost to Alexis Davis in her second Strikeforce encounter, however, and her UFC debut in 2013 went unnoticed by casual fans familiar with big names such as Ronda Rousey.
"The Lioness" had an opportunity to regain momentum when she faced Cat Zingano at UFC 178, and the two put on quite an entertaining contest. Zingano survived Nunes in the first round before ultimately winning the bout via TKO in the third round, a result that made the Brazilian bantamweight an afterthought in the title picture.
Here we are in February 2017, and Nunes now holds that championship and is seen as one of the most dominant women in the UFC. She won the title from Miesha Tate last July, and she then dominated Ronda Rousey on December 30. Following that victory, Nunes cut a promo on the "Rowdy" one, and her words didn't sit well with Zingano (per Chuck Mindenhall of MMA Fighting).
Zingano has lost her last two fights, and she currently sits sixth in the official UFC rankings. Assuming she can win a contest at some point in 2017, she could earn a rematch with Nunes before the end of the year.
Chicago Cubs Fans and Steve Bartman
Chicago Cubs fan Steve Bartman never meant to cause trouble during the 2003 National League Championship Series between the Cubs and Miami Marlins. Bartman merely wanted to catch a foul ball right as Chicago outfielder Moises Alou attempted to make a play, and the fan inadvertently prevented Alou from notching an out.
The Cubs went on to lose Game 6 following that infamous moment, and Chicago then dropped the final contest of the series. Bartman, meanwhile, became a public enemy among passionate fans of a club that last won a World Series since 1908.
Fortune finally smiled on the Cubs last fall. The team rallied back from a 3-1 deficit in the World Series and defeated the Cleveland Indians to win the title that eluded the club for over a century. Following that historic achievement, Cubs owner Tom Ricketts claimed, per Bob Nightengale of USA Today, the team would reach out to Bartman "at the right time."
Bartman wishing to remain an anonymous figure is understandable, but it would be nice to see him recognized by the Cubs and by Chicago fans at Wrigley Field for only a few seconds. Such a moment would bring closure for a feud that existed longer than it ever should've in the first place.
Odell Beckham Jr. vs. Josh Norman
The feud between New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. and Washington Redskins cornerback Josh Norman began back in December 2015 when Norman played in the secondary of the Carolina Panthers. As Lorenzo Reyes of USA Today explained, Norman and Beckham got into several battles during a contest at MetLife stadium, and the New York star beat the defensive back for a touchdown late in the fourth quarter of the game.
That day, we would learn, was only the beginning. The two took shots at each other via social media and in interview segments, and things escalated when Norman signed with New York division rivals the Washington Redskins before the start of the 2016 campaign.
Dan Duggan of NJ.com recently wrote why he believes this feud will remain alive and well through 2017.
Both men should move on. Beckham turned 24 years old this past fall, and he learned last month when he and some New York teammates took a trip to Miami before a playoff game that all media attention isn't necessarily good attention. Norman, on the other hand, needs to realize the Redskins could save money by cutting him next year, and he needs to perform better than he did this past season.
Kevin Durant vs. Russell Westbrook
Oklahoma City Thunder guard Russell Westbrook should remember the famous line from The Godfather as it pertains to former teammate and current Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant.
Durant leaving the Thunder for the Warriors last summer wasn't personal. The 2013-14 NBA MVP merely made a business decision, one he believed was best for him and for his championship dreams. Durant and Westbrook didn't have some joint contract that connected the two at the hip in Oklahoma City. Players leave teams all the time, and Durant's move was no different.
ESPN's Chris Haynes reported last month Durant and Westbrook still haven't spoken to each other since Durant headed out west, and Durant recently told ESPN's Marc Stein he believes any alleged tension between he and Westbrook is "fake drama."
Westbrook and Durant may never send Christmas cards to each other again, but both have bigger and more important things to worry about than this supposed feud. Hopefully, we won't have to hear about this story once the playoffs begin.
Jon Jones vs. Daniel Cormier
The feud between UFC competitors Jon "Bones" Jones and Daniel Cormier goes back to the summer of 2014. As Nick Schwartz of USA Today explained, the two nearly came to blows at the MGM Grand during UFC 178 media day, and they sparred with each other via social media before meeting in the cage at UFC 182 in January 2015.
Jones won that bout via unanimous decision.
Jones and Cormier were scheduled for a rematch at UFC 200 last July, but the promotion pulled Jones from the card because of a potential doping violation. Jones ultimately received a one-year suspension, but he will be eligible to fight again in July 2017.
Cormier, meanwhile, is scheduled to defend his light heavyweight title against Anthony Johnson at UFC 210 in April. Regardless of the outcome of that fight, Jones' next bout in the UFC, assuming he receives another chance once his suspension ends, should be against Cormier.
Those two need to settle the score where it matters most.
Terrell Owens vs. Hall of Fame Voters
No reasonable and intelligent football fan can deny former wide receiver Terrell Owens deserves a spot in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Per Pro-Football-Reference.com, Owens sits second in career receiving yards (15,934), third in career receiving scores (153) and eighth in career catches (1,078). He was a five-time All-Pro, he's 21st in career all-purpose yards (16,276), and he is a member of the Hall of Fame 2000s All-Decade Team (per NFL.com).
Owens, at worst, is one of the best offensive players of his generation, and one could easily argue he's one of the greatest WRs to ever play in the NFL. The 43-year-old once again failed to receive enough votes for the Hall of Fame earlier this year, however, meaning he'll have to wait at least another year and a half before he receives the honor he deserves in Canton.
Hall of Fame quarterback and selection committee member Dan Fouts explained to The Midday 180 in Nashville (h/t ESPN's Paul Kuharsky) that Owens' "actions on and off the field, on the sidelines, in the locker room" played a part in the all-time great failing to receive enough votes.
Most absurd about all of this is that it's only a matter of time before Owens is in the Hall of Fame. You can't keep an offensive weapon with his stats out forever. Voters need to get over themselves and do the right thing as soon as they can.
Rafa Benitez vs. Newcastle United
This feud makes zero sense, and it's on Newcastle United owner Mike Ashley to end it before things get out of hand.
Manager Rafa Benitez, who has won domestic and European titles during his storied career, became Newcastle boss in March 2016 when the club faced relegation from the Premier League. The 56-year-old couldn't save Newcastle from the drop, but he nevertheless remained with the club through the start of the 2016-17 campaign.
Benitez and Newcastle enjoyed success over the first half of the season as the Toon climbed to the top of the Championship table. Newcastle, seemingly, is on its way back to the Premier League, and yet the club could also be headed in the wrong direction.
As Luke Edwards of the Telegraph and Lee Ryder of the Chronicle explained, Benitez was left displeased after Newcastle failed to bolster the team's squad during the January transfer window. According to those stories, the Spaniard may leave the club after the season if he feels future transfer requests will be ignored.
Benitez proved his worth to Newcastle in multiple ways over the past 11 months. Ashley needs to repay Benitez by giving him the necessary assets to remain in the Premier League assuming Newcastle go back up later this spring.
LeBron James and Charles Barkley
Cleveland Cavaliers star LeBron James and former player and current TNT analyst Charles Barkley need to meet and discuss their differences so we can put this one to bed for good.
Near the end of January, James explained to reporters he believed the Cavaliers could use some roster help to defend the team's NBA title later this spring. Barkley, while appearing on TNT later that same week, criticized James for those comments and for suggesting those running the Cavaliers hadn't provided enough talent to play alongside the three-time NBA champion.
James clapped back at Barkley, per ESPN's Dave McMenamin, calling Barkley a "hater" and also mentioning some infamous stories from the analyst's playing days. He also challenged Barkley to not "just come up to me at All-Star and shake my hand and smile."
James should have other things on his mind these days than what any analyst has to say about him during a pregame show. The 32-year-old who entered the NBA back in 2003 isn't getting any younger, and he is not guaranteed an opportunity to play in this year's NBA Finals.
Barkley, meanwhile, should remember it's no longer his job to embrace feuds with the top stars in the NBA.
Conor McGregor vs. Nate Diaz
This feud needs to end in 2017 while we still care about it.
Conor McGregor vs. Nate Diaz was probably the most entertaining UFC feud in all of 2016, and it's also one that wasn't supposed to happen. McGregor was originally scheduled to fight Rafael dos Anjos at UFC 196 last March until Dos Anjos suffered an injury while training. Diaz took the fight on short notice, and he submitted McGregor in the second round after taking a beating for the majority of the opening five minutes of the contest.
The rematch that occurred last August at UFC 202 was even better than the original. Diaz seemed on the cusp of putting McGregor away at one point of the second round, but the outspoken Irishman rallied back and got the better of his counterpart this time around. McGregor won via unanimous decision, but Diaz later took to Twitter to lash out about the scoring as Damon Martin of Fox Sports explained.
Per Marissa Payne of the Washington Post, McGregor recently verbally torched Diaz while speaking in front of fans, so one can assume the current lightweight champion has eyes for the last part of this trilogy fight fans want to see. Make it so, UFC, and do so before the end of the year.
New England Patriots vs. Roger Goodell
So much about the Deflategate story is downright ridiculous. For starters, the New England Patriots defeated the Indianapolis Colts 45-7 on the day New England quarterback Tom Brady allegedly used deflated footballs. As Indianapolis tight end Dwayne Allen said following the game (per Sid Saraf of Fox Sports), the Patriots "could have played with soap for balls and beat us."
The NFL, most notably commissioner Roger Goodell, nevertheless pursued punishments for the Patriots that included a fine of $1 million and Brady serving a four-game suspension. Brady's initial suspension meant for the start of the 2015 NFL season was eventually thrown out, but the 39-year-old ultimately served that four-game ban beginning in Week 1 of the 2016 campaign.
Thus, unofficially, began New England's supposed "revenge tour," one that ended with the Patriots completing the greatest comeback in Super Bowl history en route to defeating the Atlanta Falcons to hoist the Vince Lombardi Trophy. Patriots defensive coordinator Matt Patricia clearly had Goodell on his mind the day after Super Bowl LI as he wore a shirt that featured an image of Goodell sporting a red clown nose.
The Patriots must now let Deflategate go forevermore. New England won the fifth Super Bowl title in franchise history, and Brady is a five-time champion and four-time NFL MVP.
Let's all move on.
Like the new article format? Send us feedback!