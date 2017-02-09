New York Mets: 5 Key Questions That Need Answering in Spring Training

1 of 6

Not finding a taker for Jay Bruce leaves a logjam in the New York Mets outfield. Joe Robbins/Getty Images

It's been a quiet offseason for the New York Mets since they re-signed slugger Yoenis Cespedes.

Maybe too quiet.

Perhaps the biggest question this team will need to answer is whether the front office has done enough this winter.



That won't be the only question they face this spring, though.

Sorting out a crowded outfield and deciding what to do with the No. 5 starter spot will be the top priorities for manager Terry Collins.

There will also be plenty of attention on top prospect Amed Rosario as he pushes ever closer to being MLB ready.

Meanwhile, All-Star closer Jeurys Familia is facing a likely suspension for an offseason domestic violence incident, leaving the bullpen in a state of flux.

So with pitchers and catchers set to report in a matter of days, here's an in-depth look at the five key questions that the Mets will need to answer this spring.