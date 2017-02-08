James Harden Posted 30th Game of Season with at Least 25 Points and 10 Assists
February 8, 2017
Getty
Fact: James Harden had 25 points and 13 assists in the Houston Rockets' 128-104 win over the Orlando Magic on Tuesday. This was Harden's 30th game of the season with at least 25 points and 10 assists, the most in the NBA.
Bleacher Report will be bringing sports fans the most interesting and engaging Cold Hard Facts of the day, presented by Coors Light.
Source: B/R Insights
Like the new article format? Send us feedback!