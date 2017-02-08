    NBADownload App

    James Harden Posted 30th Game of Season with at Least 25 Points and 10 Assists

    Fact: James Harden had 25 points and 13 assists in the Houston Rockets' 128-104 win over the Orlando Magic on Tuesday. This was Harden's 30th game of the season with at least 25 points and 10 assists, the most in the NBA.

