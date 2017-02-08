5 Tactical Changes Arsene Wenger Could Make to Improve Arsenal

1 of 6

Arsene Wenger knows Arsenal must improve if they're to retain their place in the top four. Tim Ireland/Associated Press

Arsenal are staring down the barrel of yet another underwhelming campaign. Having succumbed to a 3-1 defeat at Stamford Bridge, their chances of catching league leaders Chelsea are now slim.

Their prospects in the Champions League don't look much better, with a tie against German giants Bayern Munich looming on the horizon.

However, there is still plenty at stake. The battle for the top four is set to be more intense than ever, with Tottenham Hotspur, Liverpool and both Manchester clubs also hoping to qualify for elite European football.

There's also the FA Cup to consider—winning that competition spared Arsene Wenger back in 2014, and perhaps another trip to Wembley could appease a disgruntled fanbase.

If Arsenal want to ensure a satisfactory end to the season, they may need to make some tactical tweaks. In this piece, we identify the strategic changes Wenger should introduce to rejuvenate his side. They're ranked in order of how much impact they would have on the team's fortunes.