5 Tactical Changes Arsene Wenger Could Make to Improve Arsenal
Arsenal are staring down the barrel of yet another underwhelming campaign. Having succumbed to a 3-1 defeat at Stamford Bridge, their chances of catching league leaders Chelsea are now slim.
Their prospects in the Champions League don't look much better, with a tie against German giants Bayern Munich looming on the horizon.
However, there is still plenty at stake. The battle for the top four is set to be more intense than ever, with Tottenham Hotspur, Liverpool and both Manchester clubs also hoping to qualify for elite European football.
There's also the FA Cup to consider—winning that competition spared Arsene Wenger back in 2014, and perhaps another trip to Wembley could appease a disgruntled fanbase.
If Arsenal want to ensure a satisfactory end to the season, they may need to make some tactical tweaks. In this piece, we identify the strategic changes Wenger should introduce to rejuvenate his side. They're ranked in order of how much impact they would have on the team's fortunes.
5. Change the Goalkeeper
Petr Cech will not have enjoyed his afternoon back at Stamford Bridge. He was arguably culpable on all three Chelsea goals.
First, he fell to the ground and couldn't get back to his feet in time to stop Marcos Alonso heading the Blues into the lead. Then, he went to ground too early, allowing Eden Hazard to clip the ball simply over his head.
It was Chelsea's final goal that will haunt Cech most. A misplaced clearance dropped to, of all people, former Arsenal skipper Cesc Fabregas. The Spain international had the presence of mind to simply send the ball arching back into the empty net, leaving Cech stranded.
It was his worst display of a disappointing season. Cech has not looked his authoritative self in 2016/17, and Wenger must now be toying with the idea of replacing him.
Before long, the Gunners will face two cup ties against Sutton United and Bayern Munich. That means David Ospina will be granted two consecutive first-team appearances. If the Colombian impresses, perhaps Wenger will consider keeping him in the side.
The former Nice man has acquitted himself well whenever he's been called upon this season. While he might not be as dominant in the air as Cech, his nimble footwork means he's far less likely to scuff a ball directly to an opponent.
4. Drop Aaron Ramsey
Aaron Ramsey's 2016/17 campaign has been a huge disappointment. After his performances with Wales at Euro 2016, there was real hope that he could bring that breathtaking form to his club side.
It hasn't come to pass. Injuries and inconsistency have dogged Ramsey's campaign yet again. The dizzy heights of 2013/14 feel some way away now.
That hasn't stopped Wenger persisting with him. The Gunners boss seems determined to shoehorn Ramsey into the midfield, trying him in partnerships with both Francis Coquelin and Granit Xhaka.
In truth, neither has really worked. Ramsey's best position may be in central midfield, but playing him there seems to destabilise the entire Arsenal team.
It's time for Wenger to be pragmatic. As much individual quality as Ramsey possesses, he doesn't fit easily into the current Arsenal setup.
With Mohamed Elneny now back from Africa Cup of Nations duty with Egypt, Wenger has another midfield option at his disposal. Even Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain looks more suited to a role in Arsenal's deep-lying double pivot.
For now, Ramsey's starting position might have to be on the bench.
3. Bring Per Mertesacker Back into the Fold
Arsenal's club captain has not played a single minute of competitive football this season. Having been named as the successor to Mikel Arteta last summer, Per Mertesacker almost immediately succumbed to an unfortunate knee injury that kept him out for the remainder of 2016.
However, he still remains part of Arsene Wenger's plans. The Gunners boss has instigated the extension clause in Mertesacker's contract to ensure he'll remain with the club until 2018.
Mertesacker is back in full training, and it may soon be time for Wenger to consider reintroducing him to the first-team. Shkodran Mustafi was acquired as Mertesacker's replacement, but his form has nosedived since the turn of the year.
Bringing the more senior German back in could steady the ship and bring some much-needed organisational knowhow to the Gunners backline.
The FA Cup tie with Sutton looks like an ideal stage on which to give Mertesacker his first start as Arsenal's official club captain. If he looks anything like his old self, perhaps Wenger will consider involving him with the first-team regularly from now on.
2. Start Danny Welbeck
It's time to let the shackles off and bring Danny Welbeck back into the first-team with immediate effect.
A measure of caution is understandable—the Englishman has missed plenty of football with two knee cartilage injuries. However, every time he plays, he brings energy and intent to the Arsenal attack.
Welbeck has a great habit of making the players around him perform better. He's an unselfish runner, constantly moving off the ball to provide an option for Arsenal's midfield playmakers.
On his first start back after injury, he scored twice away at Southampton. When he came on during the defeat to Stamford Bridge, he was arguably Arsenal's best player. There is no obvious sign of rustiness. Welbeck appears to have hit the ground running.
The most obvious position to deploy him is on the left-hand side. That would allow Arsenal to line up with a front three of Welbeck, Alexis Sanchez and Theo Walcott. With that much pace and power in the front line, they would surely improve.
1. Make Alexis Sanchez the Centre-Forward—Permanently
For the match against Chelsea, Wenger restored Alexis to the centre-forward role he occupied at the start of the season. It didn't pan out at Stamford Bridge, with the 28-year-old seemingly getting caught trying to do too much.
With Arsenal's passing game failing to click, the Chilean took it upon himself to try to break down the Chelsea defence single-handedly. Unsurprisingly, it did not work.
However, Wenger should not lose heart. Arsenal are invariably a better team with Alexis as their focal point. Olivier Giroud did emerge from the bench to head home Arsenal's consolation goal, but if anything that only serves to demonstrate how effective he can be as a substitute.
Alexis gives Arsenal speed and dynamism in attack. His evolution into a central striker is what ignited the Gunners' title challenge back in the autumn—and keeping him there could now be what saves their season.
