Ryan Dilbert's 10-Count: Bray Wyatt Win at Elimination Chamber Is a No-Brainer

Credit: WWE.com

Ryan Dilbert WWE Lead Writer

1. The Eater of Worlds' Time Has Come

Bray Wyatt's emergence from Satan's Prison as the victor at WWE Elimination Chamber 2017, which would set up a battle with his brother-in-arms Randy Orton, is the most compelling story on the table.

WWE shouldn't have to discuss its options for Sunday's pay-per-view for long. Wyatt is the obvious choice to claim the WWE Championship in Phoenix.

Orton's win in last month's Royal Rumble match has him lying in wait for whoever holds the title come WrestleMania time. None of his potential foes would make as intriguing a matchup against The Viper as Wyatt. None of them have the narrative momentum of the Wyatt-Orton tale, either.

As LaToya Ferguson of the A.V. Club put it, "The Orton/The Wyatts story has the most going for it leading into WrestleMania."

Should John Cena retain the WWE Championship at Elimination Chamber, it would set up a lukewarm bout for The Show of Shows. Cena and Orton have already faced each other a number of times (more on that later), making that matchup one with zero spark.

Baron Corbin isn't quite at a main event level yet. He's better off chasing the Intercontinental Championship for now.

WWE would have to construct a storyline from scratch, should AJ Styles, Dean Ambrose or The Miz claim Cena's gold on Sunday.

Wyatt, meanwhile, has been building to a battle with The Viper since last August. During their feud, the sinister cult leader tormented Orton, trying to crawl inside his head and rattle him.

Orton eventually succumbed to The New Face of Fear, joining the ranks of The Wyatt Family in a surprise move.

The alliance proved fruitful in a hurry. Orton and Wyatt won the SmackDown Tag Team Championship in dominant fashion in December.

Their bond led to Luke Harper's expulsion from The Wyatt Family. Wyatt chose the new, more powerful member over his longtime, loyal ally.

If Wyatt captures the WWE title on Sunday, there promises to be even more tension within the dwindling stable. The animosity that swelled before Orton's surrender will rise once more. The struggle for power inside Wyatt's faction will spark a vicious fight.

The foundation is already set for an intriguing Wyatt-Orton showdown at WrestleMania. WWE simply has to build atop it.

Credit: WWE.com

And Wyatt holding up the WWE Championship will be a refreshing sight.

He has long brimmed with potential, only to suffer from uneven booking. Wyatt came up short against the likes of Undertaker, Cena and Roman Reigns, never delivering the destruction he so often promised.

WWE can now elevate him, presenting him as a conniving and cold monster willing to turn on even those he calls family in the name of glory.

The smartest route to take at Elimination Chamber couldn't be clearer: It's time to crown Wyatt the WWE champion for the first time in his career. It's time to cement his status as a cornerstone for the New Era.

2. The Cena vs. Orton Saga

Cena and Orton met on Tuesday's SmackDown to rekindle a rivalry that began over a decade ago.

Those two titans are greatly familiar with each other. Not counting Royal Rumble matches, Cena and Orton have met a total of 74 times on TV and PPV, per CageMatch.net.

They have battled in 21 one-on-one encounters. Cena has the lead in the series with a 13-7-1 record.

Cena and Orton have now clashed on Saturday Night's Main Event, Tribute to the Troops, Raw and SmackDown. They have collided at Hell in a Cell, TLC: Tables, Ladders & Chairs, Backlash, SummerSlam, WrestleMania and three times inside the Elimination Chamber.

The last thing WWE needs to do is book them to main event WrestleMania 33.

3. Throwback Video of the Week: The Rock 'n' Roll Express

Robert Gibson and Ricky Morton are finally getting their due from WWE. The Rock 'n' Roll Express will be inducted into the 2017 Hall of Fame class, as announced on Monday's Raw.

A good portion of today's fans may have missed out on the high-octane duo's prime as The Rock 'n' Roll Express hit its peak in the '80s.

For a quick flashback and taste of what Gibson and Morton brought to the table, check out their 1984 bout against Randy Savage and Lanny Poffo:

The Rock 'n' Roll Express' chemistry was off the charts. The babyfaces formed a cohesive, energetic machine. And listen to how hot that crowd got. Few teams had the audience in their palms like them.

4. The Cruiserweights Taking Strides

The long-stalled cruiserweight division is starting to shift into a higher gear. Crowds have been slow to react to the under-205-pound wrestlers, but the pieces are in place to change that in a big way.

Showcasing the magnetic Jack Gallagher and his trusty umbrella William III has bolstered the division.

He's been among the most interesting elements it has to offer, and WWE is clearly recognizing it. After starring in a number of funny segments, Gallagher appeared in the Royal Rumble to add some comedic flair. And on Tuesday's 205 Live, he won a Fatal 5-Way match to become the No. 1 contender for the Cruiserweight Championship.

Neville, the man he will face for the title at Fastlane on March 5, has been a joy to watch, too. His recent heel turn has rejuvenated him, turning him into a motivated, believable character with an ego the size of a medieval castle.

Noam Dar has thrived as a creeper and scavenging opportunist. The addition of Akira Tozawa gave the division an instant boost.

The early stages of the cruiserweights' return underwhelmed, but the future looks mighty bright.

5. The Rock Headed Back to the Ring (Sort Of)

The Rock may not be tangling with anyone at WrestleMania 33, but fans will get to see him involved in the wrestling world.

According to Rebecca Ford of The Hollywood Reporter, The Rock will play himself in a comedy-drama based on former Divas champ Paige's life.

That won't be nearly as thrilling for WWE fans as The Rock vs. Styles would be, but it should be fun.

6. Faction-Led Chaos

New Japan Pro Wrestling reminded us just how enthralling a bloodthirsty stable can be.

Suzuki-gun, led by Minoru Suzuki, made a surprise return to the promotion in January. The crew mauled an announcer and beat down IWGP world champ Kazuchika Okada ahead of the Feb. 5 The New Beginning event.

The images of Suzuki-gun running roughshod over the roster has one wistful for The Nexus' arrival at WWE and The Shield's peak.

As of now, WWE's tag team scene is overflowing with comedy, from The New Day to The Realest Guys in the Room. It's time to bring in some bad boys to the mix, too. A posse in the vein of Suzuki-gun would do wonders for Raw or SmackDown.

7. The Ascension Finally Ascend

The anything-can-happen nature of WWE is alive and well. A downtrodden team pulled out a victory few saw coming.

The Ascension celebrated a rare win on Tuesday when Viktor scored the deciding pinfall in 12-man tag team action on SmackDown.

This wasn't for a championship or a part of a major feud, but it's the biggest thing to happen to the former NXT tag team champs in months. Any win is monumental for The Ascension at this point.

As Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful pointed out, it had been a long, long time since Konnor and Viktor tasted victory:

According to CageMatch.net, The Ascension had lost nine in a row before that.

That doesn't tell the full story, though. Tuesday's win was only the group's third since the beginning of 2016. The Ascension has gone 3-43 in that span.

Even the Cleveland Browns have to laugh at that kind of winning percentage.

8. Non-Chamber Hits

The steel structure that houses six warriors at a time will get the bulk of the attention at the Elimination Chamber PPV, but history shows that the event has shined outside Satan's Prison.

Cena and Kevin Owens tore the house down two years ago. The Shield and The Wyatt Family put on arguably 2014's best match at the PPV.

Check out these clips and highlights of the best non-chamber matches in the event's short history:

On Sunday, it will be Luke Harper's turn to join this list when he faces Orton. Mickie James vs. Becky Lynch should be a joyride, as well.

Wrestlers have shown they don't need to fight atop steel to steal the show.

9. Emmalina's Arrival

Emma's transformation into Emmalina has taken longer than expected. WWE has been running vignettes for her repackaged gimmick since October.

The latest came on Monday's Raw, informing fans that Emmalina will finally arrive next week.

Her return better be big. After all this buildup, WWE needs to pull out all kinds of bells and whistles to make Emmalina's re-debut memorable.

The changes in her character have to be major. And she can't just take on a jobber in a squash match. Creativity will be key to getting people talking.

As of now, the audience isn't exactly enthused, as Total Wrestling magazine summed up perfectly:

Emmalina deserved better than becoming a running joke. The process of making it up to her starts next Monday.

10. Orton on the Super Bowl

WrestleMania is often referred to as WWE's Super Bowl, but Orton isn't buying that.

In an interview with NBC Washington (h/t Jon Fuentes of Wrestling Inc for the transcription), Orton said, "Screw the Super Bowl, we're talking about WrestleMania. Super Bowl ain't got s--t on WrestleMania. WrestleMania is the biggest show on earth, the greatest show on earth, and I feel like everyone knows that. Worldwide."

WrestleMania 33 is going to be hard-pressed to outdo the drama that was the Tom Brady-led comeback from 25 points down at Super Bowl LI.