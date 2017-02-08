Nets Will Feature Infor Logo on Jersey: Latest Photos, Comments and Reaction
The Brooklyn Nets announced Wednesday they will begin wearing the logo for enterprise software company Infor on their jerseys.
The organization tweeted the following preview:
Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets
NEWS: We’re looking forward to the future, and we're proud that @Infor will be a part of it. https://t.co/EAUgekqz2e2/8/2017, 12:29:46 PM
Teams across the league will begin sporting jersey ads during the 2017-18 season when Nike takes over as the NBA's uniform provider.
Per Scott Soshnick of Bloomberg Sports, the agreement between the Nets and Infor is worth $8 million.
According to Steven Slayford of SportBusiness.com, the NBA is trending toward easily reaching its sponsorship goals following Wednesday's announcement:
Steven Slayford @stevenslayford
At this rate, NBA jersey revenue set to clear Adam Silver's target of $100m pa by big margin. 3-year trial could be success before starting.2/8/2017, 12:41:50 PM
The Nets aren't the first team to reveal an advertising partnership for 2017-18, as the Philadelphia 76ers signed on with StubHub, the Sacramento Kings joined forces with Blue Diamond Growers, and the Boston Celtics struck a deal with General Electric.
