Nets Will Feature Infor Logo on Jersey: Latest Photos, Comments and Reaction

The Brooklyn Nets announced Wednesday they will begin wearing the logo for enterprise software company Infor on their jerseys.

The organization tweeted the following preview:

Teams across the league will begin sporting jersey ads during the 2017-18 season when Nike takes over as the NBA's uniform provider.

Per Scott Soshnick of Bloomberg Sports, the agreement between the Nets and Infor is worth $8 million.

According to Steven Slayford of SportBusiness.com, the NBA is trending toward easily reaching its sponsorship goals following Wednesday's announcement:

The Nets aren't the first team to reveal an advertising partnership for 2017-18, as the Philadelphia 76ers signed on with StubHub, the Sacramento Kings joined forces with Blue Diamond Growers, and the Boston Celtics struck a deal with General Electric.