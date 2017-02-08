    Brooklyn NetsDownload App

    Nets Will Feature Infor Logo on Jersey: Latest Photos, Comments and Reaction

    MIAMI, FL - JANUARY 30: Isaiah Whitehead #15 of the Brooklyn Nets in action during a NBA game against the Miami Heat at American Airlines Arena on January 30, 2017 in Miami, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ron Elkman/Sports Imagery/Getty Images)
    Ron Elkman/Sports Imagery/Getty Images
    Mike ChiariFeatured ColumnistFebruary 8, 2017

    The Brooklyn Nets announced Wednesday they will begin wearing the logo for enterprise software company Infor on their jerseys. 

    The organization tweeted the following preview:

    Teams across the league will begin sporting jersey ads during the 2017-18 season when Nike takes over as the NBA's uniform provider.

    Per Scott Soshnick of Bloomberg Sports, the agreement between the Nets and Infor is worth $8 million.

    According to Steven Slayford of SportBusiness.com, the NBA is trending toward easily reaching its sponsorship goals following Wednesday's announcement:

    The Nets aren't the first team to reveal an advertising partnership for 2017-18, as the Philadelphia 76ers signed on with StubHub, the Sacramento Kings joined forces with Blue Diamond Growers, and the Boston Celtics struck a deal with General Electric.

    Where can I comment?

    Stay on your game

    Latest news, insights, and forecasts on your teams across leagues.

    Choose Teams
    Get it on the App StoreGet it on Google Play

    Real-time news for your teams right on your mobile device.

    Download
    Copyright © 2017 Bleacher Report, Inc. Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. All Rights Reserved. BleacherReport.com is part of Bleacher Report – Turner Sports Network, part of the Turner Sports and Entertainment Network. Certain photos copyright © 2017 Getty Images. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of Getty Images is strictly prohibited. AdChoices 