USC K Matt Boermeester Suspended: Latest Details, Comments and Reaction

Leon Bennett/Getty Images

Junior kicker Matt Boermeester was suspended indefinitely from the USC football team Tuesday for a potential violation of the school's code of conduct.

According to ESPN.com's Chantel Jennings, the school released the following statement regarding the discipline: "While this student code of conduct issue is being investigated, the student will not be representing the university as a member of its athletic team."

The San Diego native is coming off his first season as the Trojans' No. 1 kicker.

He made 18 of his 25 field goal attempts and connected on 53 of 54 extra points for a total of 107 points.

Although Boermeester missed a pair of field goals in USC's 52-49 victory over Penn State in the Rose Bowl, he came through in the clutch by nailing a 46-yarder for the win as time expired.

Boermeester was the only player to handle place-kicking duties for the Trojans last season, although there are other options on the roster.

If Boermeester's suspension lasts into the 2017 season, sophomore Michael Brown and junior Wyatt Schmidt figure to compete for the kicking job.