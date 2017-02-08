Manchester United Transfer News: David De Gea Contract Talk, Real Madrid Rumours

Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

Manchester United reportedly plan to trigger a clause in goalkeeper David De Gea's contract that will extend his deal by a year amid speculation Real Madrid are once again interested in the Spain No. 1.

Los Blancos came close to signing De Gea on transfer deadline day during the 2015 summer transfer window, and Jose Felix Diaz of Spanish daily Marca reported their revived interest could force the Red Devils to act.

United have kept a firm hold of their stopper since a paperwork error saw his proposed move to the Santiago Bernabeu fall apart at the 11th hour 18 months ago, per BBC Sport, while Real have remained avid admirers.

It's mentioned by Diaz that Los Blancos believe De Gea has a €65 million (£55.5 million) release clause in his contract, although Yahoo Sport's Andrew Gaffney has suggested the transfer is unlikely:

It seems De Gea would need to start actively pushing for a move to the Spanish capital in order for such a transfer to materialise, and many may question whether the goalkeeper—who is adored at Old Trafford—would do so.

What's more, it helps that United now have a new world-class force ahead of De Gea in defence, and he recently took to Twitter to celebrate Eric Bailly's return to the squad after the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations:

After enjoying a superb 2015-16 campaign at the Bernabeu, Costa Rica goalkeeper Keylor Navas hasn't been quite as solid in his role between the posts this term, resulting in uncertainty in his future among Real's hierarchy.

De Gea, on the other hand, has played a hand in building one of the Premier League's best defences this season, with the Red Devils conceding just 21 goals in 24 outings so far, the third-best record of any outfit.

Los Blancos are said to believe De Gea, 26, "can become their custodian for a full 10 years," and with United struggling to pull themselves closer to the Premier League summit, this could be an ideal time for Real to strike.

However, the Spaniard is a near invaluable piece of the puzzle at the Theatre of Dreams, and Samuel Luckhurst of the Manchester Evening News illustrated his worth to the team:

United are likely to prove tough negotiators in the event they receive a bid for their goalkeeping marvel, who was responsible for winning his own share of points during last season's run to fifth in the league.

A move back to Spain's capital would undoubtedly see De Gea swiftly restore his former title prospects, but United plan to extend his stay in their latest attempt to fend off Real Madrid's watchful gaze.