Rafael Nadal Says He Wants to Be Real Madrid President, Talks Florentino Perez

Tennis superstar Rafael Nadal has revealed he hopes to one day become president of boyhood club Real Madrid while admitting Los Merengues are currently in good hands with incumbent Florentino Perez.

Speaking to Spanish newspaper El Mundo (h/t Goal's Dejan Kalinic), Nadal opened up on his intention to one day lead the club he's supported since he was a boy:

If you ask me if I would like it, of course I would, why not? But there is more to it... I think it will not be. We are very good as we are. We have a great president right now and I don't think Real Madrid need me, but we never know what can happen in the future. It is not something I can raise today.

Nadal's father, Miguel, played for Real's bitter rivals Barcelona during his days as a professional footballer, as well as Mallorca and Manacor in the Balearic Islands, where the 14-time Grand Slam champion was born.

The tennis great's hope of landing such a position is also helped by the fact he was recently named by El Mundo (h/t AS) as the second-richest sportsman in Spain, second only to Formula One driver Fernando Alonso.

A move to appoint Nadal as president would represent a change in dynamic from Real Madrid, whose current servant in the role, Perez, was a politician before succeeding in his second attempt to take the presidency in 2000.

This isn't the first time Los Blancos have crossed paths with Nadal, either. In March 2016, Real released a statement defending the tennis star, who had at the time fallen under allegations of doping related to an injury absence in 2012:

Real Madrid C.F. would like to express their full support to our honorary member, Rafa Nadal, undoubtedly one of the greatest sportsmen of all time in Spain and in the world.



Rafa Nadal represents the fundamental values of sport. His greatness and his incredible achievements have always been based upon a foundation of exemplary conduct, unwavering work, talent and astonishing levels of commitment.



[...] Real Madrid C.F. consider the close ties to an idol such as Nadal to be an honour, such is his status as a symbol sporting excellence. Nadal is admired and adored by millions of fans the world over, and today our club is standing firmly by his side.

It's clear the club also holds Nadal in high regard just as he does them, and La Liga's current leaders may well consider Nadal as a candidate for the role if he ever wished to run.

What's more, many fans of the Madrid juggernaut would undoubtedly flock to support Nadal in the event they required a new leader, meaning the sporting icon's dream may not be as impossible as many might suppose.