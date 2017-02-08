Ranking the 20 Best Under-21 Summer Transfer Window Prospects

1 of 17

VI-Images/Getty Images

The January transfer window might still be faintly visible in the rearview mirror and the wounds still fresh for some clubs, but attentions have already turned to a summer of opportunity.

Have no doubts that clubs are refining their shortlists ahead of the more traditional time to do business, and talented young players are always going to be of interest.

Here, B/R has compiled 20 remarkably gifted players who will still be under the age of 21 by the time June 2017 rolls round and who will surely be of interest to the world's elite clubs.

They're ranked in accordance with the potential, with the best situated at the top.