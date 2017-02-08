    ArsenalDownload App

    Aaron Ramsey 'Bottled It' During Arsenal's Loss to Watford, Says Troy Deeney

    Arsenal's Welsh midfielder Aaron Ramsey (2R) watches as Arsenal's Czech goalkeeper Petr Cech (R) fails to save a shot from Watford's French midfielder Younes Kaboul during the English Premier League football match between Arsenal and Watford at the Emirates Stadium in London on January 31, 2017. / AFP / Adrian DENNIS / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 75 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications. / (Photo credit should read ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP/Getty Images)
    ADRIAN DENNIS/Getty Images
    Christopher SimpsonFeatured ColumnistFebruary 8, 2017

    Watford captain Troy Deeney believes Aaron Ramsey "bottled it" after Younes Kaboul's free-kick deflected in off him during the Hornets' 2-1 win over Arsenal

    Per the Mirror's Liam Corless, he said: "I think he bottled it a little bit. Ramsey's mistake was our blessing. I have come up with Sean Dyche and Malky Mackay, and if we had turned our back on the ball like that, they would have had strong words with us."

    Ramsey turned his back on the set piece, which came off him and past Petr Cech to open the scoring for Watford.

    More to follow.

     

     

    Where can I comment?

    Stay on your game

    Latest news, insights, and forecasts on your teams across leagues.

    Choose Teams
    Get it on the App StoreGet it on Google Play

    Real-time news for your teams right on your mobile device.

    Download
    Copyright © 2017 Bleacher Report, Inc. Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. All Rights Reserved. BleacherReport.com is part of Bleacher Report – Turner Sports Network, part of the Turner Sports and Entertainment Network. Certain photos copyright © 2017 Getty Images. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of Getty Images is strictly prohibited. AdChoices 