Aaron Ramsey 'Bottled It' During Arsenal's Loss to Watford, Says Troy Deeney

ADRIAN DENNIS/Getty Images

Watford captain Troy Deeney believes Aaron Ramsey "bottled it" after Younes Kaboul's free-kick deflected in off him during the Hornets' 2-1 win over Arsenal.

Per the Mirror's Liam Corless, he said: "I think he bottled it a little bit. Ramsey's mistake was our blessing. I have come up with Sean Dyche and Malky Mackay, and if we had turned our back on the ball like that, they would have had strong words with us."

Ramsey turned his back on the set piece, which came off him and past Petr Cech to open the scoring for Watford.

More to follow.