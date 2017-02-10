Picking a Combined Liverpool vs. Tottenham Hotspur XI

1 of 12

Jurgen Klopp and Mauricio Pochettino lock horns, rather than hands, again at the weekend. JUSTIN TALLIS/Getty Images

Since Jurgen Klopp arrived in England in October 2015, it's been tough to split Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur in Premier League action.

The last three league meetings between the teams have finished in draws, including a 0-0 result at White Hart Lane in Klopp's first game in charge of the Reds.

Back-to-back 1-1 results have followed since, but on Saturday, both teams can ill afford a fourth straight stalemate. Walking away from Anfield with a point apiece simply won't do.

Klopp's troops have lost their way in 2017, failing to record a league victory since the turn of the year to slip down to fifth spot in the table. Yet while a title push appears over, the battle is on for a top-four finish.

As for Mauricio Pochettino's second-place Spurs, they need wins to have any hope of catching leaders Chelsea. The gap is already at nine points—if it grows any larger, the Blues will surely be out of sight.

Ahead of a crunch clash that could have major ramifications for both teams in the closing months of the season, Bleacher Report has picked a combined XI.

Please note: Only players available to feature at the weekend were considered for selection. Also, with Tottenham higher in the standings, our team lines up in their favoured 4-2-3-1 formation.