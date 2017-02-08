Arsenal Transfer News: Yannick Carrasco Eyed Amid Chelsea, Bayern, PSG Rumours

Sonia Canada/Getty Images

Arsenal and Chelsea are reportedly among the Premier League clubs hoping to sign Atletico Madrid star Yannick Carrasco this summer, but they will face competition from the continent in the form of Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain.

The Sun's Duncan Wright reported as much, with Carrasco unsettled and the club potentially prepared to let him leave, albeit for a sum of approximately £40 million.

The 23-year-old enjoyed an excellent start to the campaign and has accrued 10 goals and three assists in all competitions—his most prolific season to date.

Indeed, it seemed the winger had built on a strong first campaign at the Vicente Calderon, in which he notched five goals and assists apiece, including a goal in last year's UEFA Champions League final, and he was rewarded with a new deal in October to keep him at the club until 2022.

Spanish football expert Sergi Dominguez hailed his abilities:

However, his form in recent months has left much to be desired—he's found the net just once since October 29, and he's put in a number of anonymous, ineffectual or frustrating performances.

According to Squawka, Carrasco has created just 12 chances in 20 La Liga appearances this season, 10 of which he'd provided by November 5.

While he's only completed 90 minutes on four of those occasions, a player of his ability should be contributing more and the drop off has been clear to see.

His poor form culminated in a red card on Tuesday in Atletico's Copa del Rey semi-final second leg against Barcelona.

Spanish football writers Andrew Gaffney and David Cartlidge remarked on his downturn:

As a result, AS' Eduardo Fernandez-Abascal believes Los Rojiblancos will be happy to receive bids for his services:

Despite his disappointing form of late, Carrasco has shown himself to be a talented player, and he could make an excellent signing if he can rediscover that form.

Bayern have Douglas Costa, Franck Ribery and Arjen Robben, but the latter two are both 33 and so bringing in a long-term replacement in the near future would be a smart move, though it would be slightly surprising for PSG to target him after recruiting Julian Draxler and Goncalo Guedes in January.

Chelsea don't especially need him, either, as they already have Pedro and Willian jockeying for a place in the front three alongside Diego Costa and Eden Hazard, but at Arsenal he could be an upgrade on Alex Iwobi, although the 20-year-old has impressed this season.

Whether Carrasco is to stay at Atleti or leave this summer, he first needs to regain his form.