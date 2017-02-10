Osasuna vs. Real Madrid: Team News, Preview, Live Stream and TV Info

Lalo R. Villar/Associated Press

Real Madrid travel to Osasuna on Saturday as they look to continue their march toward the La Liga title.

After their last match with Celta Vigo was postponed, Real will have three games in hand over Barcelona by the time they kick off at the Estadio El Sadar and could potentially be two points behind.

Read on for a closer look at the clash, but first, here are the viewing details and the latest team news:

Date: Saturday, February 11

Time: 7:45 p.m. GMT/2:45 p.m. ET

TV: Sky Sports 2 (UK), beIN Sports USA

Live Stream: Sky Go (UK), beIN Sports Connect USA

Team News

Per Transfermarkt, Javier Flano, Miguel Flano, Didier Digard and Nauzet Perez remain long-term absentees, while Mario Fernandez is doubtful after missing Osasuna's 3-2 defeat to Real Sociedad.

According to EFE (h/t AS), Dani Carvajal returned to training on Tuesday after a month out with a hamstring injury, while James Rodriguez and Luka Modric could be in contention to play.

Gareth Bale is doubtful to feature but is recovering well and will be available soon.

Predicted Osasuna Lineup: Salvatore Sirigu; Alex Berenguer, Unai Garcia, Oier, Tano Bonnin, Carlos Clerc; Fausto Tienza, Miguel de las Cuevas, Goran Causic; Emmanuel Riviere, Kenan Kodro

Predicted Real Madrid Lineup: Keylor Navas; Dani Carvajal, Raphael Varane, Sergio Ramos, Marcelo; Mateo Kovacic, Casemiro, Toni Kroos; Cristiano Ronaldo, Lucas Vazquez, Alvaro Morata

Preview

With Real's game postponed, Cristiano Ronaldo was free to celebrate his 32nd birthday at the weekend.

The Sport Bible marked the occasion with a look at the superstar's incredible career:

Ronaldo has struggled in recent weeks and was whistled by some sections of the Madrid support after some poor play in their last match against Real Sociedad.

However, the Madridistas were soon cheering the forward as he and Mateo Kovacic helped Real recover from a lacklustre start.

Indeed, as ESPN FC's Dermot Corrigan noted, the pair set each other up for Los Blancos' first two goals:

Alvaro Morata added a third after replacing the out-of-sorts Karim Benzema, so the Spaniard could be in line to replace him in the starting lineup this time around.

Zinedine Zidane's side shouldn't be overly troubled regardless of who comprises their side—Osasuna are bottom of La Liga having accrued just 10 points all season and have the worst defence with 46 goals shipped in 21 matches.

By their standards, the relegation candidates have improved of late with three draws in their last five league outings, but they were against fellow strugglers Valencia, Malaga and Granada.

Against Sevilla and Real Sociedad—third and fifth in La Liga, respectively—they lost, albeit 4-3 to the former and 3-2 to the latter.

If Los Rojillos can put in a similarly spirited performance, they could cause Real some problems, but with Los Blancos fresh from their weekend off and eager to resume their title charge, the bottom side will most likely come away with nothing.