Bill Gates Approached for Liverpool Takeover Amid Tom Hicks, George Gillett Era

Technology magnate Bill Gates reportedly rejected the chance to buy Liverpool in 2010 after the Microsoft co-founder was approached as one of the potential candidates to take over from previous owners Tom Hicks and George Gillett.

The Liverpool Echo's David Prentice provided quotes from Sir Martin Broughton, who was Liverpool chairman in April 2010. He replied with a simple "correct" when asked if Gates and fellow billionaire Robert Kraft were approached to purchase the club after Hicks and Gillett agreed to sell.

Liverpool ended up being taken over by Fenway Sports Group (FSG) in October 2010, however, after Gates was said to have "never responded to the offer," per Prentice.

James Pearce of the Liverpool Echo recently referenced emails sent from Liverpool principal owner John Henry and FSG—previously known as New England Sports Ventures (NESV)—executives. In those emails, Henry outlined his sense of promise about a deal to purchase the Merseyside club:

There is a basic precept/combination that I have learned from Charlie Munger and Warren Buffett that interests me in Red. That is the concept of acquiring a top global brand at a discount price and ensuring it is well managed. I am interested now in trying to ascertain if this is indeed a major opportunity that would indeed diversify and strengthen NESV. [...] In some ways they really are in the dark ages — especially competitively. The best and brightest are not presently working on English soccer. But the English Premier League is bigger than the NFL, NASCAR, MLB and the NBA internationally. Only Formula One can begin to compare in viewership.

Many fans may ask what position their club might be in had Gates, a man whom the Daily Mail reported could become the world's first trillionaire, taken over instead of their current owners.

But with Gates apparently showing so little interest in the possible takeover, it might have been a blessing in disguise the 61-year-old never took them up on the opportunity. FSG ultimately bought the club for £300 million, per Pearce—a sum Gates could have undoubtedly afforded.

Broughton admitted the approach to Gates as part of his deposition in Mill Financial's case against former Reds co-owner Gillett, who "failed to repay a $70 million loan in January 2008" so he could make repayments to the Royal Bank of Scotland.

News of Gates' rejection falls at a hard time for Liverpool fans, who see their side sat fifth in the Premier League and with just one win in their last 10 matches following a fine start to the 2016-17 campaign.

Fenway Sports Group has been willing to invest money in the club since its takeover, and it's shown, too, as Forbes has the club valued at £1.16 billion, per Pearce for the Echo.

Despite Liverpool's form early in the campaign, some may well question manager Jurgen Klopp's run at the Reds helm considering his record is now identical with that of predecessor Brendan Rodgers:

Even with a cash-rich figurehead such as Gates balancing the books, Liverpool would still be subject to comply with the rules of financial fair play, meaning there would be no spending free-for-all, irrespective of who bought out Hicks and Gillett.

However, supporters are bound to ask "what if" as the club endures a difficult patch in form this season, with many a Red looking for answers from the hierarchy during what's been a tough start to 2017.