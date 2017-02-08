2017 NFL Mock Draft: Predictions for 1st-Round Prospects Entering Offseason

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

The offseason hits full swing after the Super Bowl, which means rumors pertaining to free agency will heat up as the new NFL calendar year draws closer. As a result, the mock draft puzzle continues to shift in accordance with reports on potential roster moves.

A team with a top-five selection could take a giant step toward building a stout defense capable of ranking as the league's best for the 2017 season. How can one impact prospect propel a squad from the basement to the penthouse in the AFC?

Both New York teams may part with high-profile players who demand high salaries in the upcoming season. Is it time for front offices in New York to find cheaper alternatives to outspoken and expensive veterans? Which prospects are equipped to fill big cleats with both teams in the Meadowlands?

NFL Mock Draft—Round 1 Pick Team Selection 1 Cleveland Browns Myles Garrett, DE, Texas A&M 2 San Francisco 49ers Mitch Trubisky, QB, North Carolina 3 Chicago Bears Cam Robinson, OT, Alabama 4 Jacksonville Jaguars Jonathan Allen, DL, Alabama 5 Tennessee Titans (via Rams) Mike Williams, WR, Clemson 6 New York Jets Jamal Adams, S, LSU 7 Los Angeles Chargers Reuben Foster, LB, Alabama 8 Carolina Panthers Ryan Ramczyk, OT, Wisconsin 9 Cincinnati Bengals Zach Cunningham, LB, Vanderbilt 10 Buffalo Bills Corey Davis, WR, Western Michigan 11 New Orleans Saints Malik McDowell, DT, Michigan State 12 Cleveland Browns (via Eagles) Deshaun Watson, QB, Clemson 13 Arizona Cardinals Raekwon McMillan, LB, Ohio State 14 Indianapolis Colts Taco Charlton, DE, Michigan 15 Philadelphia Eagles (via Vikings) Dalvin Cook, RB, Florida State 16 Baltimore Ravens Leonard Fournette, RB, LSU 17 Washington Redskins John Ross, WR, Washington 18 Tennessee Titans Teez Tabor, CB, Florida 19 Tampa Bay Buccaneers JuJu Smith-Schuster, WR, USC 20 Denver Broncos Jarrad Davis, LB, Florida 21 Detroit Lions T.J. Watt, LB, Wisconsin 22 Miami Dolphins Marlon Humphrey, CB, Alabama 23 New York Giants Derek Barnett, DE, Tennessee 24 Oakland Raiders Takkarist McKinley, LB, UCLA 25 Houston Texans Caleb Brantley, DL, Florida 26 Seattle Seahawks Sidney Jones, CB, Washington 27 Kansas City Chiefs Jabrill Peppers, S, Michigan 28 Dallas Cowboys Tim Williams, LB/DE, Alabama 29 Green Bay Packers Malik Hooker, S, Ohio State 30 Pittsburgh Steelers Haason Reddick, LB, Temple 31 Atlanta Falcons Desmond King, CB, Iowa 32 New England Patriots Solomon Thomas, DE, Stanford NFL.com

Building a Bully in Jacksonville

The Jacksonville Jaguars' disappointing 3-13 record hides their improved defense. Due to an inept offense for most of the year, opposing teams didn’t have to score in droves to beat a team ranked No. 25 in points scored.

Nonetheless, the defense ranked No. 6 in yards allowed. Specifically, the secondary didn't allow passing attacks to freely move the ball up and down the field, as rookie defensive back Jalen Ramsey helped sculpt a stingy pass defense. Despite holding their last four opponents to fewer than 100 rushing yards, the Jaguars run defense ranked 19th in yards allowed.

At No. 4, Jacksonville should select Alabama product Jonathan Allen as the missing piece to a dominant defensive line. Yannick Ngakoue, Dante Fowler Jr. and Malik Jackson formed a productive pass-rushing trio in 2016, combining for 18.5 sacks. Another impact player would allow the Jaguars to hunt down quarterbacks Andrew Luck and Marcus Mariota during division battles.

As Pro Football Focus highlights, Allen isn't just a pass-rusher. He's a solid run defender as well:

Abort the Darrelle Revis Reclamation Project

Everyone saw average wide receivers shred New York Jets cornerback Darrelle Revis in his worst year as a pro. For the 2017 season, his contract deals a $15.3 million cap hit, per Spotrac.

As a result, it's not a surprise that ESPN.com's Rich Cimini feels the seven-time Pro Bowler would have to take a pay cut to remain with Gang Green. The Jets beat writer goes into detail about a roster bonus coming up March 11:

The clock is ticking because a $2 million roster bonus is due March 11. If Revis, 31, doesn't agree to a pay cut by then, he'll be released. The Jets don't want to pay the bonus because it would essentially put them on the hook for his $13 million salary. Coach Todd Bowles will have significant input. If he believes Revis has slipped below a starting-caliber player, it'll probably mean the end of Revis 2.0. They'd clear $9.3 million from the cap by releasing him.

The Jets don't have much cap-space flexibility. They could cut ties with Revis and use $9.3 million in savings to sign bargain-bin free agents. On the other hand, general manager Mike Maccagnan may opt to draft high on a versatile defensive back similar to Ramsey with the Jaguars.

Moving Revis to safety would be considered an experiment. It's clear LSU product Jamal Adams knows how to play the position. With safety Calvin Pryor's uncertain future with the team, the Jets secondary needs a boost.

There are quarterback and offensive line issues to address, but New York could acquire a near-surefire Week 1 starter to revamp a crumbling secondary.

Replacing Jason Pierre-Paul with Derek Barnett

New York Giants defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul's asking price may hit a number high enough to force general manager Jerry Reese to look toward the draft.

Last offseason, Reese focused on upgrading the defense on all levels. Pierre-Paul played on a one-year prove-it deal and showed a fireworks incident wouldn't stop him from wreaking havoc on the field. He notched seven sacks and eight passes defensed in 2016.

The outspoken defensive end made a declarative statement indicating he's not interested in signing on with another franchise tag:

New York should focus on landing an offensive lineman or two during free agency. With the price of Pierre-Paul's production going up, the Giants may want to look past him for a rookie who can develop under defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo.

At Tennessee, defensive end Derek Barnett logged 32 sacks in three seasons. He's not as athletic as Pierre-Paul, but he can match the veteran in pass-rushing abilities with good coaching:

