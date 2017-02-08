    NFL DraftDownload App

    2017 NFL Mock Draft: Predictions for 1st-Round Prospects Entering Offseason

    BATON ROUGE, LA - NOVEMBER 19: Jamal Adams #33 of the LSU Tigers reacts during a game against the Florida Gators at Tiger Stadium on November 19, 2016 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Florida won 16-10. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)
    Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images
    Maurice MotonFeatured ColumnistFebruary 8, 2017

    The offseason hits full swing after the Super Bowl, which means rumors pertaining to free agency will heat up as the new NFL calendar year draws closer. As a result, the mock draft puzzle continues to shift in accordance with reports on potential roster moves.

    A team with a top-five selection could take a giant step toward building a stout defense capable of ranking as the league's best for the 2017 season. How can one impact prospect propel a squad from the basement to the penthouse in the AFC?

    Both New York teams may part with high-profile players who demand high salaries in the upcoming season. Is it time for front offices in New York to find cheaper alternatives to outspoken and expensive veterans? Which prospects are equipped to fill big cleats with both teams in the Meadowlands?

        

    NFL Mock Draft—Round 1
    PickTeamSelection
    1Cleveland BrownsMyles Garrett, DE, Texas A&M
    2San Francisco 49ersMitch Trubisky, QB, North Carolina
    3Chicago BearsCam Robinson, OT, Alabama
    4Jacksonville JaguarsJonathan Allen, DL, Alabama
    5Tennessee Titans (via Rams)Mike Williams, WR, Clemson
    6New York JetsJamal Adams, S, LSU
    7Los Angeles ChargersReuben Foster, LB, Alabama
    8Carolina PanthersRyan Ramczyk, OT, Wisconsin
    9Cincinnati BengalsZach Cunningham, LB, Vanderbilt
    10Buffalo BillsCorey Davis, WR, Western Michigan
    11New Orleans SaintsMalik McDowell, DT, Michigan State
    12Cleveland Browns (via Eagles)Deshaun Watson, QB, Clemson
    13Arizona CardinalsRaekwon McMillan, LB, Ohio State
    14Indianapolis ColtsTaco Charlton, DE, Michigan
    15Philadelphia Eagles (via Vikings)Dalvin Cook, RB, Florida State
    16Baltimore RavensLeonard Fournette, RB, LSU
    17Washington RedskinsJohn Ross, WR, Washington
    18Tennessee TitansTeez Tabor, CB, Florida
    19Tampa Bay BuccaneersJuJu Smith-Schuster, WR, USC
    20Denver BroncosJarrad Davis, LB, Florida
    21Detroit LionsT.J. Watt, LB, Wisconsin
    22Miami DolphinsMarlon Humphrey, CB, Alabama
    23New York GiantsDerek Barnett, DE, Tennessee
    24Oakland RaidersTakkarist McKinley, LB, UCLA
    25Houston TexansCaleb Brantley, DL, Florida
    26Seattle SeahawksSidney Jones, CB, Washington
    27Kansas City ChiefsJabrill Peppers, S, Michigan
    28Dallas CowboysTim Williams, LB/DE, Alabama
    29Green Bay PackersMalik Hooker, S, Ohio State
    30Pittsburgh SteelersHaason Reddick, LB, Temple
    31Atlanta FalconsDesmond King, CB, Iowa
    32New England PatriotsSolomon Thomas, DE, Stanford
    NFL.com

        

    Building a Bully in Jacksonville

    TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 09: Defensive lineman Jonathan Allen #93 of the Alabama Crimson Tide looks on before taking on the Clemson Tigers in the 2017 College Football Playoff National Championship Game at Raymond James Stadium on January 9, 2017 in Tampa, Fl
    Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

    The Jacksonville Jaguars' disappointing 3-13 record hides their improved defense. Due to an inept offense for most of the year, opposing teams didn’t have to score in droves to beat a team ranked No. 25 in points scored.

    Nonetheless, the defense ranked No. 6 in yards allowed. Specifically, the secondary didn't allow passing attacks to freely move the ball up and down the field, as rookie defensive back Jalen Ramsey helped sculpt a stingy pass defense. Despite holding their last four opponents to fewer than 100 rushing yards, the Jaguars run defense ranked 19th in yards allowed.

    At No. 4, Jacksonville should select Alabama product Jonathan Allen as the missing piece to a dominant defensive line. Yannick Ngakoue, Dante Fowler Jr. and Malik Jackson formed a productive pass-rushing trio in 2016, combining for 18.5 sacks. Another impact player would allow the Jaguars to hunt down quarterbacks Andrew Luck and Marcus Mariota during division battles.

    As Pro Football Focus highlights, Allen isn't just a pass-rusher. He's a solid run defender as well:

        

    Abort the Darrelle Revis Reclamation Project

    ORCHARD PARK, NY - SEPTEMBER 15: Darrelle Revis #24 of the New York Jets looks on as he warms up before the start of NFL game action against the Buffalo Bills at New Era Field on September 15, 2016 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Tom Szczerbowski/Get
    Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images

    Everyone saw average wide receivers shred New York Jets cornerback Darrelle Revis in his worst year as a pro. For the 2017 season, his contract deals a $15.3 million cap hit, per Spotrac.

    As a result, it's not a surprise that ESPN.com's Rich Cimini feels the seven-time Pro Bowler would have to take a pay cut to remain with Gang Green. The Jets beat writer goes into detail about a roster bonus coming up March 11:

    The clock is ticking because a $2 million roster bonus is due March 11. If Revis, 31, doesn't agree to a pay cut by then, he'll be released. The Jets don't want to pay the bonus because it would essentially put them on the hook for his $13 million salary.

    Coach Todd Bowles will have significant input. If he believes Revis has slipped below a starting-caliber player, it'll probably mean the end of Revis 2.0. They'd clear $9.3 million from the cap by releasing him.

    The Jets don't have much cap-space flexibility. They could cut ties with Revis and use $9.3 million in savings to sign bargain-bin free agents. On the other hand, general manager Mike Maccagnan may opt to draft high on a versatile defensive back similar to Ramsey with the Jaguars.

    Moving Revis to safety would be considered an experiment. It's clear LSU product Jamal Adams knows how to play the position. With safety Calvin Pryor's uncertain future with the team, the Jets secondary needs a boost.

    There are quarterback and offensive line issues to address, but New York could acquire a near-surefire Week 1 starter to revamp a crumbling secondary.

        

    Replacing Jason Pierre-Paul with Derek Barnett

    EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - NOVEMBER 06: Jason Pierre-Paul #90 of the New York Giants reacts after a play against the Philadelphia Eagles during the first half of the game at MetLife Stadium on November 6, 2016 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Al Bel
    Al Bello/Getty Images

    New York Giants defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul's asking price may hit a number high enough to force general manager Jerry Reese to look toward the draft.

    Last offseason, Reese focused on upgrading the defense on all levels. Pierre-Paul played on a one-year prove-it deal and showed a fireworks incident wouldn't stop him from wreaking havoc on the field. He notched seven sacks and eight passes defensed in 2016.

    The outspoken defensive end made a declarative statement indicating he's not interested in signing on with another franchise tag:

    New York should focus on landing an offensive lineman or two during free agency. With the price of Pierre-Paul's production going up, the Giants may want to look past him for a rookie who can develop under defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo.

    At Tennessee, defensive end Derek Barnett logged 32 sacks in three seasons. He's not as athletic as Pierre-Paul, but he can match the veteran in pass-rushing abilities with good coaching:

        

    Stats provided by Sports-Reference.com and Pro-Football-Reference.com unless otherwise noted.

    Where can I comment?

    Stay on your game

    Latest news, insights, and forecasts on your teams across leagues.

    Choose Teams
    Get it on the App StoreGet it on Google Play

    Real-time news for your teams right on your mobile device.

    Download
    Copyright © 2017 Bleacher Report, Inc. Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. All Rights Reserved. BleacherReport.com is part of Bleacher Report – Turner Sports Network, part of the Turner Sports and Entertainment Network. Certain photos copyright © 2017 Getty Images. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of Getty Images is strictly prohibited. AdChoices 