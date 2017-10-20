    Aaron Gordon Will Not Play vs. Nets Due to Ankle Injury

    Alec NathanFeatured ColumnistOctober 20, 2017

    WASHINGTON, DC -  MARCH 5: Aaron Gordon #00 of the Orlando Magic goes up for a dunk during a game against the Washington Wizards on March 5, 2017 at Verizon Center in Washington, DC. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2017 NBAE (Photo by Ned Dishman/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Ned Dishman/Getty Images

    Orlando Magic forward Aaron Gordon will not be in the lineup Friday night against the Brooklyn Nets due to a sore ankle, according to the Orlando Sentinel's Josh Robbins.

    Gordon was plagued by a left foot fracture in his rookie season, but he's otherwise been healthy during his time in Orlando. 

    That trend held true last year when the 22-year-old averaged a career-high 12.7 points, 5.1 rebounds and 0.8 steals on 45.4 percent shooting from the field as he transitioned to a new role as the Magic's small forward. 

    Now back in his more true position at the 4, Gordon looked solid in his 2017-18 debut as he rolled to 14 points, nine rebounds, three assists and a pair of blocks against the Miami Heat

    Gordon's injury will hinder Orlando's defensive versatility since he's able to match up against wings and bigs, but his absence figures to open the door for No. 6 overall pick Jonathan Isaac to shine in extended minutes at the 4. 

