WWE SmackDown Results: Biggest Winners, Losers and Moments from February 7
Just five days before the final SmackDown-branded pay-per-view before WrestleMania, Elimination Chamber, the brand presented another superb two hours of television that developed every one of Sunday's scheduled bouts.
In the process, several fresh faces made their presence felt en route to earning "winner" status, but one significant star's presence was not what it needed to be, making him the biggest loser of the night.
On a night with a main event pitting John Cena against Randy Orton and an impromptu Fatal 4-Way match that saw intercontinental champion Dean Ambrose, The Miz, AJ Styles and Baron Corbin wage war before Sunday's Elimination Chamber match, the following men and women stole the headlines.
For better or worse.
Winner: Baron Corbin
There is no SmackDown star as hot at Baron Corbin right now.
Just days away from his WWE Championship opportunity at Elimination Chamber, The Lone Wolf found himself involved in a Fatal 4-Way match against The Miz, AJ Styles and intercontinental champion Dean Ambrose. One week after leaving both Ambrose and Miz lying with End of Days, he broke out his finisher one more time Tuesday, catching an unsuspecting Styles to pick up another key victory.
Corbin has been rolling since the end of 2016, earning acclaim for his performances in high-profile matches against some of the biggest Superstars WWE has to offer.
While he does not appear to have a ready-made WrestleMania program awaiting him, do not be surprised to see the former NXT star involved in a significant match on The Grandest Stage of Them All.
More importantly, expect big things for the former Arizona Cardinal in the wake of The Showcase of the Immortals, as the brand focuses on the Superstars who will lead it throughout 2017.
Loser: Dolph Ziggler
Did you know Dolph Ziggler is a loser who loses against the biggest losers in the company, making him the biggest loser by proxy?
Loser.
In case you didn't know, the fine folks at SmackDown will remind you, both on commentary and through the manner in which The Showoff is booked on a weekly basis.
Ziggler's television program with Apollo Crews reached its head Tuesday night when the immensely athletic Superstars squared off in singles competition. As you would expect, Ziggler lost the match, then threw a childlike fit and bashed Crews with a series of chair shots.
To make matters worse, he was booked in a wholly uninteresting handicap match against Crews and Kalisto at Elimination Chamber.
What should have been a heel turn that reinvigorated Ziggler's character has made him worse off than before.
Winner: Luke Harper
Luke Harper continues to be one of the most intriguing characters on the SmackDown roster, courtesy of strong booking on the part of WWE Creative.
On Tuesday night, he cut a fantastic promo from an empty room somewhere, surrounded by a string of light bulbs. He accused Randy Orton of taking his family from him and warned that "cutting The Viper's head off is too easy," before revealing that he wants to hurt Orton.
Later in the show, he interfered in the main event, saving John Cena from a beatdown at the hands of Orton and Bray Wyatt. In a defining moment for the performer, he severed the connection he had to Wyatt with a discus clothesline.
From there, he blasted Orton and helped Cena win the match.
Harper's profile continues to grow with every passing week, and like Baron Corbin, he is poised to break out in 2017.
That is, if WWE Creative commits to him and his story.
Loser: Bray Wyatt
Five of the six Superstars involved in Sunday's Elimination Chamber match for the WWE Championship were prominently featured on Tuesday's SmackDown.
The other, Bray Wyatt, was conspicuous in his absence until the main event.
Even then, The Reaper of Souls was merely a secondary player, a Superstar resolved to interfering in Rand Orton's match with John Cena and attempting to help The Viper to victory.
On a night when Wyatt needed to stand in the forefront, not take a back seat to Orton, WWE Creative used him as minimally as possible. There is a method to management's madness, of course. Keep him out of sight, out of mind, and his potential victory Sunday is a bigger surprise.
That makes sense, but so does booking Wyatt strongly, allowing him a moment in the spotlight before suddenly giving him a run with the title when Orton is infinitely more over than him.
Instead of rolling into Elimination Chamber red hot, ready to claim his first WWE singles title, Wyatt limps in, the least interesting of the six competitors involved.
Winners: Women's Division
Elimination Chamber will feature three women's matches.
Let that sink in for a moment.
The same promotion which a decade ago could not be bothered to find more than two minutes of screen time (including entrances) has taken the women's revolution so seriously that there will be three individual, unique rivalries featured on a major pay-per-view broadcast.
It is a testament to the work of the SmackDown women's division that the Superstars who make it up will have such a heavy presence on the show.
On Tuesday night, Nikki Bella and Natalya engaged in a satellite promo that escalated during Talking Smack, where The Queen of Harts brutally assaulted Bella.
From there, Alexa Bliss, Mickie James, Naomi and Becky Lynch met in the squared circle for a dual contract signing that ended in a wild and chaotic brawl, capped off by Naomi's tope over the top rope and onto the heels at ringside.
It was a strong night for the female competitors, which is exactly what they needed before the division's biggest night to date.
