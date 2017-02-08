WWE SmackDown Results: Biggest Winners, Losers and Moments from February 7

1 of 6

Credit: WWE.com

Just five days before the final SmackDown-branded pay-per-view before WrestleMania, Elimination Chamber, the brand presented another superb two hours of television that developed every one of Sunday's scheduled bouts.

In the process, several fresh faces made their presence felt en route to earning "winner" status, but one significant star's presence was not what it needed to be, making him the biggest loser of the night.

On a night with a main event pitting John Cena against Randy Orton and an impromptu Fatal 4-Way match that saw intercontinental champion Dean Ambrose, The Miz, AJ Styles and Baron Corbin wage war before Sunday's Elimination Chamber match, the following men and women stole the headlines.

For better or worse.