Making the Call on Oakland Raiders' Top Free Agents
For the most part, the Oakland Raiders must take a stance on the 2013 draft class during free agency. Several players who didn't pan out or couldn't stay healthy will either earn a second contract with the team or walk out for new deals with other clubs to jump-start their careers.
General manager Reggie McKenzie's second draft class brought in potential but fell short of overall expectations. In reference to the 2013 draftees, the top two picks started a combined 42 games over the past four seasons. Among the group, a sixth-round pick finished his rookie deal as the most productive player.
Should the front office re-sign underachieving homegrown talents to fill depth behind the starters or completely cut bait?
Along with several fourth-year Raiders, a few veteran acquisitions seek new contracts as well. Is it time to shuffle the deck with new additions on the free-agent market? We'll go through the top impending unrestricted free-agent decisions.
Latavius Murray: Re-Sign
In 2015, running back Latavius Murray earned Pro Bowl honors, and he followed that up with 12 touchdowns in 2016.
Handing off to one running back 25 times per game for 16 weeks became a novelty over the past few years. Typically, a complete backfield features a ball-carrier who can run between the tackles and another who catches well in passing routes.
Murray performed adequately in both areas over the past two seasons. More importantly, he allowed the Raiders to play bully ball with physical runs behind a stout offensive line.
Despite logging fewer carries compared to his Pro Bowl year, Murray provided an exclamation point to plenty of drives near the goal line. It's also fair to say he single-handedly ran the ball down the Denver Broncos' throats in a convincing Week 9 victory. Furthermore, quarterback Derek Carr feels comfortable with him in pass protection, per ESPN.com's Paul Gutierrez.
In an interview on SiriusXM NFL Radio, Murray expressed interest in returning to pick up where the team left off in 2016. However, he'll likely have suitors willing to dissuade his desire to re-sign. If the Raiders can keep him on a deal worth about $3.3 million per year, he's worth retaining for a few more seasons.
D.J. Hayden: Let Walk
After suffering a life-threatening injury during his senior year at Houston, cornerback D.J. Hayden struggled to stay healthy through his first two seasons. Nonetheless, the Raiders didn't waver on their 2013 first-round pick.
In 2015, the coaching staff kept Hayden at the top of the cornerback depth chart with the opportunity to cement his spot as a decent perimeter defender. He avoided the injury bug but couldn't evade pass interference penalties while failing to locate the football in midair on many occasions. Despite starting 13 games, the coaching staff eventually benched the Houston product toward the end of the season.
In a contract year last season, Hayden showed improvement as a slot cornerback. He exhibited foot quickness, physicality and the ability to shadow tight ends in certain schemes. Unfortunately, the injury bug bit him again, and he missed five games due to a hamstring injury.
The Raiders could very well re-sign Hayden and limit him to slot duties, but this year's draft class brings a deep cornerback group. There's no excuse to pass up cheaper alternatives for an injury-prone, average slot cornerback. By the way, defensive back T.J. Carrie enters a contract year as a better in-house option playing inside.
Menelik Watson: Let Walk
Similar to Hayden, right tackle Menelik Watson couldn't stay healthy through his rookie deal. He started 12 games in his first two seasons and missed the entire 2015 campaign with an Achilles injury. In 2016, he struggled mightily on the field through 10 games. He received the worst overall grade among the tackles on the roster, per Pro Football Focus.
Watson played well in preseason action, but he couldn't sustain success when the games counted. When factoring in his lengthy injury history, the Raiders should allow the athletic tackle to walk.
Right tackle Austin Howard remains on the books through the 2018 season, per Spotrac. Rookie Vadal Alexander flashed versatility as someone who can serve as a swingman across the offensive line, similar to Khalif Barnes a few seasons ago. The Raiders should consider drafting another tackle in the second or third round for depth as opposed to re-signing Watson.
Perry Riley: Re-Sign
In consecutive seasons, McKenzie flipped an underachieving Washington Redskins player into a solid in-season free-agent signing. In 2015, cornerback David Amerson worked his way up the depth chart. He earned a four-year extension after a standout season in silver and black.
Linebacker Perry Riley joined the team in Week 5 against the San Diego Chargers and logged six tackles. He provided an immediate impact and took over green-dot responsibilities as the on-field coordinator to help stabilize the core of the defense.
With below-average overall talent at the linebacker position, Riley could only do so much to stop the run and chase down receivers after the catch. As an inside linebacker responsible for playing downhill and redirecting short passing routes, he graded fairly well, per Pro Football Focus.
The Raiders desperately need talent at linebacker. It's imperative to re-sign Riley as a veteran presence and liaison between the front seven and secondary.
Malcolm Smith: Let Walk
Since coming over from the Seattle Seahawks, linebacker Malcolm Smith has literally been hit or miss in his tackling with the Raiders. Defensive coordinator Ken Norton Jr. will likely vouch for Smith due to their previous ties in Seattle, but the front office should look to upgrade the position.
As a reserve linebacker, he's a solid addition. However, it's likely another club will sign him as a placeholder and veteran starter, similar to his role with the Raiders over the past two seasons.
If Neiron Ball can stay on the field, he would warrant snaps as an asset capable of playing multiple roles at linebacker. The front office will probably draft a prospect at the position for a long-term solution.
Pay close attention to linebacker Melvin Ingram, who played four seasons under the Raiders' newest defensive assistant coach, John Pagano, in San Diego. Over the past two seasons, Ingram logged 18.5 sacks.
Pagano and Ingram could reunite in Oakland for the right price to fill a void at linebacker.
Nate Allen: Let Walk
Initially, the Raiders signed safety Nate Allen to a four-year deal in 2015. He should've been the unquestioned starting safety for the next couple of years. However, an MCL injury wrecked his first season in Oakland.
The Raiders released Allen last February due to limited action and inconsistent play but re-signed him to a one-year prove-it deal. He put together a decent year as a backup, but he's not in line to surpass Reggie Nelson or Karl Joseph in the starting lineup.
The front office will likely re-sign safety Brynden Trawick, who played well in the team's final two games. Expect McKenzie to add talent to the position in the draft as well.
Allen showed enough in 2016 to earn a deal elsewhere as a potential starter. At 29 years old, he's probably thinking about signing the most lucrative deal while still on the right side of 30. The Raiders should push to re-sign the veteran safety, but he's not worth overpaying at this stage in his career.
Stacy McGee: Re-Sign
Wide receiver Andre Holmes and tight end Mychal Rivera didn't make the cut as top impending free agents. Nonetheless, both should be on their way out. Holmes dropped to No. 4 on the wide receiver depth chart behind young wideout Seth Roberts. Rivera essentially lists as No. 3 among tight ends behind Clive Walford and Lee Smith.
Defensive tackle Stacy McGee, another 2013 draftee, provided enough production at a weak position to make this a tough call. According to Pro Football Focus, he ranked as the best interior lineman on the roster last season. In nine games, he provided pocket pressure and graded well in run defense.
At the moment, the Raiders have question marks on the interior of the defensive line. Justin Ellis and Dan Williams struggled in 2016. Jihad Ward experienced a rough rookie year. Mario Edwards Jr. has battled a myriad of injuries since entering the league in 2015. He's played in 16 games and missed 16 games.
Heading into the 2017 season, McGee could find a role as a rotational player up front.
Stats provided by Sports-Reference.com and Pro-Football-Reference.com unless otherwise noted.
