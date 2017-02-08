Making the Call on Oakland Raiders' Top Free Agents

1 of 8

Tim Warner/Getty Images

For the most part, the Oakland Raiders must take a stance on the 2013 draft class during free agency. Several players who didn't pan out or couldn't stay healthy will either earn a second contract with the team or walk out for new deals with other clubs to jump-start their careers.

General manager Reggie McKenzie's second draft class brought in potential but fell short of overall expectations. In reference to the 2013 draftees, the top two picks started a combined 42 games over the past four seasons. Among the group, a sixth-round pick finished his rookie deal as the most productive player.

Should the front office re-sign underachieving homegrown talents to fill depth behind the starters or completely cut bait?

Along with several fourth-year Raiders, a few veteran acquisitions seek new contracts as well. Is it time to shuffle the deck with new additions on the free-agent market? We'll go through the top impending unrestricted free-agent decisions.