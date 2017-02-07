Aaron Gordon Injury: Updates on Magic PF's Foot and Return

Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images

Orlando Magic forward Aaron Gordon is in a walking boot after suffering a right foot injury Tuesday, per Josh Robbins of the Orlando Sentinel.

Continue for updates.

Gordon Leaves Game with Sore Foot

Tuesday, Feb. 7

Gordon played 19 minutes against the Houston Rockets before coming out with a sore right foot. He scored seven points with four assists before leaving the game, which became a 128-104 loss for Orlando.

The 21-year-old is in his third season with the Magic, entering the day averaging 11.3 points and 4.6 rebounds per game.

While Gordon had shown flashes of solid play in his first two seasons after being selected with the No. 4 overall pick, this has become a breakout year for the young player. He became a full-time starter and is now a key part of the team's balanced offensive attack.

The team has also been satisfied with his improving defense.

"He's been put in a lot of tough spots this year in terms of these guys that he has to come in and guard," Magic coach Frank Vogel said, per Robbins. "For the most part, he's been at least solid and a lot of times really good."

Meanwhile, he is schedule to compete in the Slam Dunk Contest on February 18, where he will try to improve upon last year's runner-up finish to Zach LaVine. It's unclear if this injury will impact his ability to participate in the event.

Gordon's athleticism and skill set give him huge potential, although the Magic will hope the latest injury turns out to be minor. He missed a good portion of his rookie season due to a foot injury, although that was his left foot.

Mario Hezonja and Damjan Rudez helped fill in Tuesday with Gordon unavailable.