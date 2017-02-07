Evan Turner Injury: Updates on Trail Blazers SF'S Hand and Return

    Portland Trail BlazersDownload App

    Alec Nathan
February 8, 2017

    Portland Trail Blazers swingman Evan Turner suffered a fractured third metacarpal in his right hand on Tuesday night against the Dallas Mavericks, according to the team's PR department

    Turner Likely Out Indefinitely

    Tuesday, Feb. 7

    It's unclear how long Turner will be out, but Rotowire's Jeff Stotts noted Robin Lopez missed 23 games with third and fourth metacarpal fractures in 2014. 

    After signing a four-year, $70 million deal with the Blazers this past offseason, Turner entered Tuesday averaging 9.7 points, 3.9 rebounds and 3.4 assists while shooting 43.3 percent from the field and 28.4 percent from three-point range. His player efficiency rating has also dropped to 12.1, which represents his lowest mark since the 2012-13 season. 

    To make matters worse, Turner was a minus-188 for the season heading into Tuesday. That's the most futile mark among Blazers players and ranks among the bottom 20 league-wide

    With Turner presumably sidelined indefinitely, Moe Harkless will need to shoulder a more significant workload at small forward moving forward. Allen Crabbe should also become a greater factor as head coach Terry Stotts ponders additional adjustments to his rotation. 

     

    Stats courtesy of Basketball-Reference.com and NBA.com

