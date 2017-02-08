WWE 205 Live Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from February 7

1 of 4

The five competitors fighting for a shot at the cruiserweight title. Credit: WWE.com

It has been hit or miss for 205 Live since its debut, but this week's episode was definitely one of the best since the show started.

All three bout were entertaining, several different storylines were addressed and Tajiri returned after being on the shelf for a few weeks with an injury.

However, the main event Fatal 5-Way Elimination match stole the show. Cedric Alexander, Noam Dar and Mustafa Ali all contributed, but it was Jack Gallagher and TJ Perkins getting "This is awesome" chants.

The winner of the five-way contest earned a chance to face Neville for the Cruiserweight Championship at Fastlane.

Let's take a look at everything that happened on this week's episode of 205 Live.