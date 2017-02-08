WWE 205 Live Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from February 7
It has been hit or miss for 205 Live since its debut, but this week's episode was definitely one of the best since the show started.
All three bout were entertaining, several different storylines were addressed and Tajiri returned after being on the shelf for a few weeks with an injury.
However, the main event Fatal 5-Way Elimination match stole the show. Cedric Alexander, Noam Dar and Mustafa Ali all contributed, but it was Jack Gallagher and TJ Perkins getting "This is awesome" chants.
The winner of the five-way contest earned a chance to face Neville for the Cruiserweight Championship at Fastlane.
Let's take a look at everything that happened on this week's episode of 205 Live.
Ariya Daivari vs. Mustafa Ali
- With everything going on in The United States, you have to wonder if pairing an Iranian wrestler and a Pakistani wrestler together was WWE intentionally trying to make a statement. Both of these men were born in the U.S., but they frequently discuss the pride they have for their heritage.
- Remember when people used to chant "Power Ranger" at MVP? I wonder if that will ever happen to Ali?
- WWE should bring back Shawn Daivari and have them form a tag team in NXT. It would help Ariya gain some momentum, and it would give Shawn another chance to be a WWE Superstar.
- This victory earned Ali a spot in the main event.
The first match of the night saw newcomer Mustafa Ali battle one of the first few Superstars to debut in the cruiserweight division, Ariya Daivari.
Daivari is someone who likes to inflict as much punishment as possible, which is the exact opposite of the high-flying Ali.
Their styles meshed well, and they put on a decent match to get the show going. Using the reverse 450, which is one of the coolest finishers ever, Ali picked up the win.
Grade: B
Notes and Highlights
The Brian Kendrick vs. Lince Dorado
- WWE played a video package hyping Gran Metalik's debut next week. He was one of the best parts of the Cruiserweight Classic, and it will be a lot of fun to see him take on some of the other high-flyers in the division.
- Seeing Dorado look this good makes it clear WWE has wasted his talents thus far.
- You have to really trust your opponent to go for a shooting star press knowing they are going to put their knees up. The move is hard enough as it is.
- Kendrick is awesome. He sells the green mist like he was hit in the face with acid.
The Brian Kendrick delivered a promo before his match against Lince Dorado where he offered to be Akira Tozawa's mentor.
Kendrick and Dorado put on a competitive contest, with both men using stiff kicks with great success. Kendrick was the aggressor, but Dorado kept himself in the fight with some unique offense.
Even though the pace was quick, it never felt like they were rushing anything. All of their moves were crisp, and they took enough time to sell each other's spots.
After countering a shooting star press, Kendrick got the submission win with The Captain's Hook. Austin Aries interviewed Kendrick after the match, but they were interrupted by Tajiri.
The Japanese Buzzsaw surprised Kendrick with another dose of his signature green mist, reigniting the feud they started several weeks ago.
Grade: B+
Notes and Highlights
Noam Dar vs. Mustafa Ali vs. TJ Perkins vs. Cedric Alexander vs. Jack Gallagher
- Having four babyfaces and one heel in this match gave it a strange flow. Tony Nese should have been added to get some more heat.
- Alicia Fox's absence was barely noticeable until one of the announcers mentioned her name. She is talented, but the storyline with Dar and Alexander didn't do anything to help her.
- Alexander's standing Spanish fly is incredible.
- Neville wouldn't look half as evil without his beard.
The main event featured five of 205 Live's top stars competing for a chance to challenge Neville for the Cruiserweight Championship at Fastlane.
Having this many people in the ring at the same time can make for a sloppy match, but all five of these competitors made sure it looked good.
Surprisingly, they kept the pace steady throughout the contest. Each Superstar had a few minutes to shine while they controlled the action.
Alexander took out Dar to get the first elimination of the match, but the Scottish Supernova got the last laugh when he knocked Alexander off the top rope, allowing Perkins to eliminate him.
Perkins got a second elimination when he made Ali tap out to a Cross Armbreaker. He and Gallagher went all out in the last few minutes, but after it was all said and done, it was Gentleman Jack having his hand raised in victory.
Grade: A
Notes and Highlights
