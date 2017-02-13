Derrik Allen to Notre Dame: Fighting Irish Land 4-Star Safety Prospect

Photo credit: Scout.com

Notre Dame has added one of the top defensive backs in the 2018 class in Derrik Allen.

Woody Wommack of Rivals confirmed the news of the player's decision Monday, which he apparently made much earlier.

"This happened a few months ago, when I was up there for a visit," Allen said of his decision, via Wommack. "We haven't said much about it to everyone but it just clicked in my head last visit I had. I loved it. Between the family environment, the academics and on the field, it's an all-around great program."

Allen is a 4-star recruit, according to Scout.com, listed as the No. 129 player in the country. He is considered the No. 11 safety in the class, although he is also capable of playing cornerback as well.

The 6'2", 206-pound athlete has great size for either position, as well as receiver, where he also played in high school. His versatility has given him great ball skills to catch the ball in the air, as well as the agility to do damage once he has the ball in his hands.

Additionally, he is a hard hitter who can provide great support against the run as well as the pass.

The Georgia native could potentially be successful at several positions at the next level, but his size and skill set could make him best suited as a safety.

While Allen had more than 30 scholarship offers and narrowed his list down to 10 last December, he eventually decided to choose the Irish.

After the recent struggles for Notre Dame, this is a big addition for head coach Brian Kelly. The squad has a lot of young talent, but Allen could potentially be good enough to compete for playing time as a true freshman.

With enough size to compete physically at the college level, he could be an impact player right out of the gate and a star in the secondary for years to come.