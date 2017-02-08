Tuesday NBA Roundup: Brooklyn Nets' Process Is One We Can't Trust
So much about the Brooklyn Nets' 2016-17 season isn't unfolding according to plan.
Jeremy Lin has missed most of the schedule with hamstring issues. The Anthony Bennett experiment was short-lived. Playmaking responsibilities have been delegated to a committee of wings and guards, in large part because of Lin's absence—an extreme even within head coach Kenny Atkinson's free-flowing offense.
For all that has gone wrong, though, the Nets are precisely where their roster suggests they're supposed to be: in last place, on track for fewer than 20 wins, steering into an extensive rebuild that has no discernible end.
Tuesday night's loss to the Charlotte Hornets, the Nets' 10th in a row, offered an accurate portrait of the entire season. They fell behind by as many as 17 points, committed a bunch of turnovers, clawed within striking distance and, ultimately, left with "L."
In some ways, this game encapsulated Brooklyn's struggles in reverse. It was the first half, not the second half or fourth quarter alone, that yanked the score out of reach. And the miscues were worse early on, rather than down the stretch.
Close matchups like this have hurt the Nets as much as anything. They are 3-10 in contests decided by five points or fewer, and 6-19 when the outcome is determined by single-digits.
Something within Brooklyn seems to crumble in crunch time. Leads evaporate. Deficits mushroom. Execution falters. Mistakes multiply.
The Nets are outscored by a league-worst 25.5 points per 100 possessions in the clutch—defined as the final five minutes of games in which no team is ahead or behind by five points.
Only the Philadelphia 76ers, Milwaukee Bucks and Miami Heat have a higher turnover rate in these situations. Look at just the last two months, and an NBA-high 18.2 percent of Brooklyn's crunch-time plays end with a squandered possession.
Such is life when you're trying to rebuild and reinvent from the ground up.
"They're just flat-out mistakes from younger players who need more experience," Atkinson said at a recent practice. "And it's not just the younger guys. We've got to cut down on these mistakes, because at the end of the day, they cost you big time. And then, when the pressure mounts, I think the mistakes can multiply with younger players. I think they just need more experience."
These growing pains—for both youngsters and veterans taking on more prominent roles—wouldn't be an issue if the Nets were in a different situation.
Losses improve draft-pick status; better draft picks give you a greater chance of acquiring transcendent stars; and transcendent stars are how unpolished projects become finished products.
Just ask the Sixers, who collected assets, established a Process and have officially shown signs of life this season with Joel Embiid as the face of the franchise (at 22 years old, nonetheless).
But the Nets don't control the rights to their own first-rounder until 2019. The Boston Celtics get to swap selections with them this summer and own their 2018 choice free and clear.
It's entirely possible, if not overwhelmingly likely, Brooklyn limps through two sub-25 win campaigns while forfeiting a pair of top-five picks.
There is no remedying this debacle, only enduring it.
The Nets will search for diamonds in the rough and see if they hit, as they did with Sean Kilpatrick. They will pray Isaiah Whitehead's defensive flashes turn into constants and then translate to the offensive end.
They will give run to journeymen veterans—such as Quincy Acy, Trevor Booker and Randy Foye—in an attempt to drive up their win total and establish a lasting culture amid rampant turnover and losing. They will hope Rondae Hollis-Jefferson one day pairs his defensive versatility and improved playmaking with better ball control and a jump shot.
Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets
Cause when Brook does it, @RondaeHJ24 has to as well. RHJ also has 4✋'s tonight - a new career-high! https://t.co/t9vqJ1PwU62/8/2017, 1:47:29 AM
They will be aggressive in free agency, offering to overpay for burgeoning flyers (a la the failed Allen Crabbe and Tyler Johnson pursuits). They will look to Caris LeVert as the face for their restoration, even if indirectly, as that wing who defends three positions, drills threes, attacks off the bounce and initiates pick-and-rolls.
And yes, the Nets will consider trading present assets for future dice rolls. The going rate for 28-year-old Brook Lopez, as an example, is two first-round picks, according the New York Post's Brian Lewis.
But there's no Embiid—or Ben Simmons—waiting to emerge. Brooklyn hasn't picked in the lottery since 2010, and even that selection, a young Derrick Favors, was traded to the Utah Jazz the following season for a quickly aging Deron Williams.
This isn't an enviable position in which to be. There's an air of relief in being able to focus on development for the first time of the Mikhail Prokhorov era. But there is an equal trace of fatigue, of gloom, in the long road ahead when it promises no destination.
In the meantime, the Nets will try surviving on whatever silver linings they can find.
They have played more crunch-time minutes than the Detroit Pistons and Los Angeles Lakers. They generate almost as many wide-open threes as the Houston Rockets.
Most importantly, they have a general manager in Sean Marks and coach in Atkinson who are on the same page—and who get the effort from those on the court to show for it. As SB Nation's Nets Daily pointed out:
NetsDaily.com @NetsDaily
Knick players complain about lack of effort, character; Nets players never give up2/8/2017, 2:25:53 AM
"I do feel really in my heart that we're improving," Atkinson said. "And it's hard to see, because the fans and the media go, 'How can this guy say that? They have nine wins.' But I do feel like there's improvement happening."
The Nets can only hope these moral victories are enough to see them through to that next phase—whatever it may be, and however long it takes them to get there.
Who Needs A Hyper-Efficient James Harden?
Not the Houston Rockets, that's for sure—at least not against the Orlando Magic, who still generally stink on offense, per Orlando Magic Daily's Philip Rossman-Reich:
Orlando Magic Daily @OMagicDaily
The team’s lack of secondary actions just kills everything. No reason to take a contested 3 with 7 left on the shot clock.2/8/2017, 1:40:27 AM
Though James Harden wrapped Tuesday night with 25 points and 13 assists, his output came on 6-of-21 shooting. But this is all the Rockets' needed.
Trevor Ariza went supernova by his own standards, finishing with 20 points and four assists. Good things tend to happen when he gets going from deep (4-of-9); Houston is now 15-2 when he drains four or more triples.
This is to say, as Bleacher Report's Michael Pina did, Ariza matters:
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
James Harden doesn't *need* Trevor Ariza the same way I don't *need* a grapefruit spoon when I eat grapefruit2/8/2017, 1:31:41 AM
Eric Gordon continued his Sixth Man of the Year tear, pumping in 18 points on 5-of-10 shooting en route to posting a game-high plus-26. Clint Capela pitched in 17 points and nine rebounds, while Nene (15 points) partied like it was 2010—further proving Houston's trainers are magicians (or something), per Locked on Rockets' Ben DuBose:
Ben DuBose @BenDuBose
They've managed his minutes really well, too. Duncan-esque rest games when schedule gets tight, and minutes almost always capped near 15-20. https://t.co/I5q7zr6M5Z2/8/2017, 1:39:10 AM
Those three days off the Rockets enjoyed leading into this one look to have paid off—and they were much-needed. They have scrapped together two straight victories but are working off a stretch during which they went 6-8.
The Utah Jazz are 3.5 games off the Rockets' record, so the latter isn't quite locked into the Western Conference's No. 3 seed. It's important they get back on track if they wish to avoid the Golden State Warriors until the Western Conference Finals.
And with five of their next seven games coming against sub-.500 opponents, now is a good time for the Rockets to start pulling away from those behind them.
C.J. McCollum Doesn't Care for Dirk's Immortality
To begin, let's start at the end of the Portland Trail Blazers' victory over the Dallas Mavericks—the final 48 seconds to be exact.
First, Dirk Nowitzki (25 points, three assists) turned back the clock with this three:
Then, C.J. McCollum (32 points, three assists) rained on his immortality:
But then Nowtzki did it again:
Only to have McCollum (figuratively) spit in his face with a game-winner:
Remember this frenetic finish as the season winds down, because it may have playoff implications.
At 23-30, the Blazers have won five of eight and move within one game of the West's final postseason spot. The Mavericks are now 3.5 games outside the bubble at 20-32—a small miracle considering they began the year 7-21.
Five of the West's seven lottery teams are within five games of the eighth-place Denver Nuggets. Not even the 14th and 15th ranked Los Angeles Lakers and Phoenix Suns, respectively, are technically out of contention. Neither of them is more than seven games behind Denver.
Put in layman's terms: The race for the West's get-obliterated-in-the-first-round-by-the-Warriors seed is crowded and ugly and unpredictable and very, very reminiscent of the Eastern Conference.
Tuesday's Final Scores
- Hornets 111, Nets 107
- Houston Rockets 128, Orlando Magic 104
- Portland Trail Blazers 114, Dallas Mavericks 113
Dan Favale covers the NBA for Bleacher Report. Follow him on Twitter (@danfavale) and listen to his Hardwood Knocks podcast co-hosted by B/R's Andrew Bailey and Adam Fromal.
Stats courtesy of Basketball-Reference.com or NBA.com and accurate leading into games on Tuesday, Feb. 7.
Like the new article format? Send us feedback!