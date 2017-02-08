NBA All-Star Game 2017: Top MVP Candidates for Annual Exhibition

Russell Westbrook is the top MVP candidate at this year's ASG. Mark D. Smith-USA TODAY Sports

The 2017 NBA All-Star Game has moved past the drama of the selection process and into the realm of building anticipation.

Few would suggest the road to the game was smooth. The selection process snubbed Russell Westbrook of a starting role, sent a load of Golden State Warriors to the game and almost had a Zaza Pachulia catastrophe.

The only thing left is the game itself on February 19 at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, a festive affair featuring a halftime show by John Legend.

The players, as usual, will decide whether the game is a memorable one. But the funny thing about such a line of thinking is the chance the odd selection process motivates players more than usual.

As a way to get ready for the event, here is a look at the rosters and some of the notable guys with strong MVP chances.

NBA All-Star Starters

Eastern Conference Position Player Team All-Star Appearance BC Kyrie Irving Cleveland Cavaliers 4th BC DeMar DeRozan Toronto Raptors 3rd FC LeBron James Cleveland Cavaliers 13th FC Giannis Antetokounmpo Milwaukee Bucks 1st FC Jimmy Butler Chicago Bulls 3rd Western Conference Position Player Team All-Star Appearance BC Stephen Curry Golden State Warriors 4th BC James Harden Houston Rockets 5th FC Kevin Durant Golden State Warriors 8th FC Kawhi Leonard San Antonio Spurs 2nd FC Anthony Davis New Orleans Pelicans 4th ESPN.com.

NBA All-Star Reserves

Eastern Conference Position Player Team All-Star Appearance BC John Wall Washington Wizards 4th BC Isaiah Thomas Boston Celtics 2nd BC Kyle Lowry Toronto Raptors 3rd BC Kemba Walker Charlotte Hornets 1st FC Paul George Indiana Pacers 4th FC Kevin Love Cleveland Cavaliers 4th FC Paul Millsap Atlanta Hawks 4th Western Conference Position Player Team All-Star Appearance BC Russell Westbrook Oklahoma City Thunder 6th BC Klay Thompson Golden State Warriors 3rd FC Gordon Hayward Utah Jazz 1st FC DeMarcus Cousins Sacramento Kings 3rd FC DeAndre Jordan Los Angeles Clippers 1st FC Marc Gasol Memphis Grizzlies 3rd FC Draymond Green Golden State Warriors 2nd ESPN.com.

Top MVP Candidates

James Harden

It would be lazy to pick a member of the Warriors or Cleveland Cavaliers and roll with it.

Like during the season, the stars from those stacked teams seem to get in the way of each other and sometimes limit production on a nightly basis. This only gets amplified at the ASG, where, top to bottom, the entire roster is the NBA's best.

Nobody gets in James Harden's way.

The Houston Rockets took a bit of a risk in rotating Harden to the point this year in the wake of Dwight Howard's departure, and the results have been silly. Harden is averaging 28.9 points, 11.4 assists and 8.2 rebounds per game. At ESPN.com, his player efficiency rating (PER) sits at a career high of 27.56.

It almost seems like there is an endless stream of numbers to throw around when it comes to Harden. Another important landmark, detailed by ESPN Stats & Info:

The point is simple—nobody can stop Harden. And while Stephen Curry might feel obliged to get Kevin Durant, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green involved, Harden will simply shrug and keep doing what he does.

Surrounded by top-tier talent with arguably the best offensive skill set in New Orleans at the contest, Harden shouldn't have any problems running up some eye-popping stats.

Isaiah Thomas

Does anyone else feel like Isaiah Thomas will use this year's ASG as a launching pad of sorts into superstardom?

It's probably a good thing to anticipate. The Boston Celtics have a budding superstar on their hands with Thomas, who is the main reason the team sits second in the Eastern Conference entering Wednesday, just a few games behind the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Thomas has had a breakout campaign worthy of MVP consideration while he averages 29.9 points, 6.4 assists and 2.7 rebounds. He's shooting a career-high 46.9 percent from the floor and sits on a better PER than Harden (27.88) and has a wow-worthy points per 40 minutes of 34.6, according to ESPN.com.

A clutch gene may help persuade those in charge of the MVP award. Look at a note from ESPN Stats & Info that describes Thomas' ways in the final frame of games:

Thomas is far from a household name. He is already 28 years old and had an odd start to his career, bouncing around with three different teams before Boston let him do his thing on a nightly basis.

Few will stop Thomas at the ASG, where he is liable to put up a gaudy stat line with a few clutch plays, making him another player from the Boston area who will contend for an MVP award this month.

Russell Westbrook

It probably isn't wise to give the award to Westbrook just yet.

Betting against Westbrook, though, is perhaps the worst bet fans can make all year.

The storylines aren't hard to see. Westbrook didn't just get snubbed from the starting lineup. He got shoved aside for members of the Warriors, where his former teammate fled. Now a motivated Westbrook must put on a show while once again sitting on the same bench as Durant, if not getting on the floor with him.

Westbrook is averaging a triple-double this season with 30.9 points, 10.2 assists and 10.5 rebounds per game. He's leading the league in scoring above Thomas (second) and Harden (third). He's third in assists. Per ESPN.com, his points per 40 minutes has climbed to a career-best 35.7.

Westbrook played the initial snub off well.

"It is what it is," Westbrook said, according to the Orlando Sentinel's Brian Schmitz. "That's the nature of the business, the game. I just play. I don't play for All-Star bids. I play to win championships and every night I compete at a high level, and it'll work out."

Fans know better. Everything changes when Westbrook steps on the court and has to ham it up with the guys who ruined his repeated championship bids and the guy who left him alone in Oklahoma City.

Don't forget Westbrook has won MVP twice. He might say he doesn't care, but this is a bit of deja vu with a sprinkle of betrayal. Westbrook is the runaway favorite for the individual hardware in New Orleans.

All stats and info via ESPN.com unless otherwise specified.