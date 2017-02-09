    College FootballDownload App

    34 and Counting: Meet the 2018 Polynesian Bowl Commits

    Damon SaylesNational Recruiting AnalystFebruary 9, 2017

    34 and Counting: Meet the 2018 Polynesian Bowl Commits

    1 of 15

      Aloha Stadium in Hawaii will be the site of the 2018 Polynesian Bowl, the newest all-star game featuring some of the nation's top high school athletes. The inaugural bowl game was held last month.
      Aloha Stadium in Hawaii will be the site of the 2018 Polynesian Bowl, the newest all-star game featuring some of the nation's top high school athletes. The inaugural bowl game was held last month.Darryl Oumi/Getty Images

      Last month, the Polynesian Bowl kicked off for the first time and featured some of the nation's elite high school football players from the 2017 class. The game serves as a valuable resource to showcase Polynesian history for talented athletes with and without a Polynesian heritage.

      "The Polynesian Bowl provides a bridge between all cultures to learn more about Polynesia," said Ma'a Tanuvasa, a two-time Super Bowl champion with the Denver Broncos and the game's vice chairman and co-founder, via press release. "This is what makes our game unique and special."

      The 2018 Polynesian Bowl, set for Jan. 20, 2018, at Aloha Stadium in Hawaii, is expected to include 90 of the best high school athletes in the country. The first 14 bowl-game commitments from the 2018 class were announced on Jan. 19, and on Thursday, an additional 20 athletes were announced as game commitments.

      Here are the 34 athletes currently committed to playing in the 2018 event. All player ratings and information comes from Scout.com, unless otherwise noted.

    5-Star LB Palaie Gaoteote

    2 of 15

      Credit: Scout.com

      School: Bishop Gorman HS (Las Vegas)

      Size: 6'2", 210 lbs

      Scout.com ranking: No. 4 overall (No. 1 OLB)

      Commitment status: Uncommitted

       

      On a Bishop Gorman team loaded with defensive stars from the 2017 class, Palaie Gaoteote made a name for himself as a tenacious linebacker and consistent playmaker. Gaoteote is excellent when covering from sideline to sideline, and he's equally gifted as a tackler as he is a pass defender.

      Gaoteote has offers from Ohio State, USC, Notre Dame, Michigan, Alabama and others. In addition to committing to play in the Polynesian Bowl, he is also a U.S. Army All-American Bowl commitment.

    5-Star WR Jalen Hall

    3 of 15

      Credit: Scout.com

      School: Hawkins HS (Los Angeles)

      Size: 6'3", 186 lbs

      Scout.com ranking: No. 11 overall (No. 2 WR)

      Commitment status: Uncommitted

       

      Size wise, Jalen Hall is a problem for defenders. He's a big, polished receiver who runs excellent routes and uses his body for separation. He's a quarterback's dream in the red zone, as he can win a lot of jump balls with his leaping ability.

      Hall's offer list is impressive, with USC, UCLA, Alabama, Florida, Michigan, Texas A&M and a host of other programs after him. Hall was one of the few underclassmen at The Opening during the summer.

    4-Star LB Solomon Tuliaupupu

    4 of 15

      Credit: Scout.com

      School: Mater Dei HS (Santa Ana, California)

      Size: 6'3", 210 lbs

      Scout.com ranking: No. 29 overall (No. 3 OLB)

      Commitment status: Uncommitted

       

      A mean streak and high level of ferocity are always on display when Solomon Tuliaupupu steps on the football field. He's an all-business defender who is expected to be a major contributor for one lucky college when it's time for him to make a verbal commitment.

      USC is one of the early players in Tuliaupupu's recruiting process. Washington, Alabama, Oklahoma and Ohio State also have offered.

    4-Star QB Jacob Sirmon

    5 of 15

      Credit: Scout.com

      School: Bothell HS (Bothell, Washington)

      Size: 6'4", 216 lbs

      Scout.com ranking: No. 44 overall (No. 3 QB)

      Commitment status: Committed to Washington

       

      Following an unofficial visit to Washington in December 2015, Jacob Sirmon decided to end his recruiting process as a sophomore. "After getting to know the coaches and seeing the direction the program is headed, I just knew that Washington was where I wanted to play, so there was no reason to wait things out any longer," Sirmon told Chris Fetters of Scout.com.

      Washington is getting a stud at the quarterback position in Sirmon. He has a recognizable name in college football, as his uncle, Peter, is the defensive coordinator at Louisville and a former linebackers coach for the Huskies.

    4-Star LB Raymond Scott

    6 of 15

      Credit: Scout.com

      School: Narbonne HS (Harbor City, California)

      Size: 6'2", 220 lbs

      Scout.com ranking: No. 46 overall (No. 6 OLB)

      Commitment status: Committed to USC

       

      Last April, Raymond Scott ended his recruitment with a verbal pledge to USC. The commitment came after a sophomore season where he accounted for 101 tackles, six sacks and an interception, according to the Daily Breeze. He has kept his pledge with the Trojans over offers from Oklahoma, Oregon, Washington and others.

      Scott is a quick defender who tackles well and covers well laterally. He is a linebacker with a safety's mentality in pass coverage. He can be used in multiple packages at the next level.

    4-Star OT Penei Sewell

    7 of 15

      Credit: Scout.com

      School: Desert Hills HS (St. George, Utah)

      Size: 6'5", 330 lbs

      Scout.com ranking: No. 54 overall (No. 6 OT)

      Commitment status: Uncommitted

       

      A versatile lineman, Penei Sewell is long enough to play tackle and strong enough to play guard at the next level. He told Bleacher Report on Tuesday that he is now tipping the scales at 330 pounds. He has good feet and plays with solid pad level.

      USC is the latest school to offer, but he also has scholarship opportunities with UCLA, LSU, Washington, Tennessee, Michigan, Oklahoma and a host of other programs.

    4-Star WR Manuel Allen

    8 of 15

      Credit: Scout.com

      School: Centennial HS (Corona, California)

      Size: 6'2", 175 lbs

      Scout.com ranking: No. 78 overall (No. 11 WR)

      Commitment status: Committed to USC

       

      USC's 2017 class closed extremely strong, and recruiting for 2018 has its own prospects with an early commitment from Manuel Allen. Per Greg Biggins of Scout.com, USC was Allen's "dream school," and he is a fan of the Trojans coaching staff, academic reputation and proximity to home.

      USC won a recruiting battle over offers from Notre Dame, Washington, Cal, Nebraska and others. In addition to playing receiver, Allen can also line up comfortably at either cornerback or safety.

    4-Star OT Tommy Brown

    9 of 15

      Credit: Scout.com

      School: Mater Dei HS (Santa Ana, California)

      Size: 6'6 ½", 320 lbs

      Scout.com ranking: No. 82 overall (No. 10 OT)

      Commitment status: Uncommitted

       

      One glance at Tommy Brown and it's clear that he looks the part of an elite offensive tackle. He has prototypical lineman size, and he has good hands and feet that will help him become an immediate contributor at the college level.

      UCLA, Michigan, Florida, Mississippi State and Missouri are among the schools that have offered Brown. Alabama and Notre Dame are two schools that have yet to offer but are on the watch list. 

       

    4-Star DT Tuli Letuligasenoa

    10 of 15

      Credit: Scout.com

      School: De La Salle HS (Concord, California)

      Size: 6'2", 285 lbs

      Scout.com ranking: No. 90 overall (No. 6 DT)

      Commitment status: Uncommitted

       

      As a 3-technique, Tuli Letuligasenoa fits the mold for multiple college programs. Letuligasenoa is a physical defensive lineman who uses his power and hands to get the best of offensive linemen in both run and pass plays.

      Letuligasenoa, according to Bruin Report Online, is very close to UCLA defensive tackle Boss Tagaloa, a former teammate at De La Salle. UCLA is a school to watch for Letuligasenoa, but USC, Cal, Nebraska and Colorado are also intriguing offers to keep an eye on.

    4-Star LB Merlin Robertson

    11 of 15

      Credit: Scout.com

      School: Junipero Serra HS (Gardena, California)

      Size: 6'2", 220 lbs

      Scout.com ranking: No. 96 overall (No. 9 OLB)

      Commitment status: Uncommitted

       

      Physical and versatile, Merlin Robertson is a linebacker who can cover a lot of ground quickly and frustrate offensive skill-position players. He is an athlete with a high motor and a solid nose for the ball, and he's also someone who can deliver the big, highlight-reel hit.

      USC is one of several schools to offer, along with Oklahoma, Miami, Cal, LSU, Washington and BYU. The winning program will get a linebacker who can defend well in zone packages, as well as someone who can be called upon to be a great edge-rusher.

    4-Star WR Chase Williams

    12 of 15

      Credit: Scout.com

      School: Eleanor Roosevelt HS (Corona, California)

      Size: 6'2", 220 lbs

      Scout.com ranking: No. 98 overall (No. 16 WR)

      Commitment status: Uncommitted

       

      The recruiting race for Chase Williams seems to grow every day—and rightfully so. Williams has excellent hands and uses his speed to run great routes. He's a competitor when the ball is in the air, and he uses his body well to create separation.

      Williams holds offers from USC, UCLA, Cal, Washington, Washington State and several other programs. He has the tools to be a leader on and off the field for whichever school he chooses.

    Other Scout Top 150 Players

    13 of 15

      Brevin White
      Brevin WhiteCredit: Scout.com

      4-Star QB Brevin White

      School: Paraclete HS (Lancaster, California)

      Size: 6'1", 165 lbs

      Scout.com ranking: No. 110 overall (No. 13 QB)

      Commitment status: Uncommitted

       

      4-Star CB Marcus Johnson

      School: Hawkins HS (Los Angeles)

      Size: 5'9 ½", 160 lbs

      Scout.com ranking: No. 114 overall (No. 11 CB)

      Commitment status: Committed to USC

       

      4-Star ATH Talanoa Hufanga

      School: Crescent Valley HS (Corvallis, Oregon)

      Size: 6'1", 194 lbs

      Scout.com ranking: No. 126 overall (No. 5 ATH)

      Commitment status: Uncommitted

       

      4-Star CB Braden Lenzy

      School: Tigard HS (Tigard, Oregon)

      Size: 6'1", 160 lbs

      Scout.com ranking: No. 134 overall (No. 13 CB)

      Commitment status: Uncommitted

       

      4-Star DT Tommy Togiai

      School: Highland Senior HS (Pocatello, Idaho)

      Size: 6'4", 300 lbs

      Scout.com ranking: No. 136 overall (No. 12 DT)

      Commitment status: Uncommitted

       

      4-Star LB Salua Masina

      School: Brighton HS (Salt Lake City)

      Size: 6'4", 205 lbs

      Scout.com ranking: No. 143 overall (No. 15 OLB)

      Commitment status: Uncommitted

       

      4-Star QB Colson Yankoff

      School: Coeur d'Alene HS (Coeur d'Alene, Indiana)

      Size: 6'3", 200 lbs

      Scout.com ranking: No. 149 overall (No. 15 QB)

      Commitment status: Uncommitted

    Other Scout Top 300 Players

    14 of 15

      Dawson Jaramillo
      Dawson JaramilloCredit: Student Sports

      4-Star OT Dawson Jaramillo

      School: Lake Oswego HS (Lake Oswego, Oregon)

      Size: 6'6", 285

      Scout.com ranking: No. 160 overall (No. 15 OT)

      Commitment status: Uncommitted

       

      4-Star CB Kyler Gordon

      School: Archbishop Murphy HS (Everett, Washington)

      Size: 5'11", 176 lbs

      Scout.com ranking: No. 185 overall (No. 20 CB)

      Commitment status: Uncommitted

       

      4-Star ATH Tennessee Pututau

      School: Cottonwood HS (Salt Lake City)

      Size: 6'1", 210 lbs

      Scout.com ranking: No. 190 overall (No. 9 ATH)

      Commitment status: Uncommitted

       

      4-Star WR Chase Cota

      School: South Medford HS (Medford, Oregon)

      Size: 6'4", 190 lbs

      Scout.com ranking: No. 196 overall (No. 33 WR)

      Commitment status: Uncommitted

       

      4-Star ATH Malone Mataele

      School: Santa Margarita Catholic HS (Santa Margarita, California)

      Size: 6'0", 176 lbs

      Scout.com ranking: No. 267 overall (No. 15 ATH)

      Commitment status: Uncommitted

    The Unranked...but Worthy

    15 of 15

      Cameron Latu
      Cameron LatuCredit: Scout.com

      4-Star DE Cameron Latu

      School: Olympus HS (Salt Lake City)

      Size: 6'5", 230 lbs

      Scout.com ranking: N/A

      Commitment status: Uncommitted

       

      4-Star QB Adrian Martinez

      School: Clovis West HS (Fresno, California)

      Size: 6'3", 185 lbs

      Scout.com ranking: N/A

      Commitment status: Committed to Cal

       

      3-Star DT Hunter Lotulelei

      School: Highland HS (Salt Lake City)

      Size6'3", 260 lbs

      Scout.com ranking: N/A

      Commitment status: Committed to Utah

       

      3-Star LB Kana'i Mauga

      School: Waianae HS (Waianae, Hawaii)

      Size6'1", 205 lbs

      Scout.com ranking: N/A

      Commitment status: Uncommitted

       

      3-Star DE Samson Reed

      School: Kahuku HS (Kahuku, Hawaii)

      Size: 6'3", 240 lbs

      Scout.com ranking: N/A

      Commitment status: Uncommitted

       

      3-Star LB Nathan Latu

      School: Olympus HS (Salt Lake City)

      Size: 6'5", 230 lbs

      Scout.com ranking: N/A

      Commitment status: Committed to BYU

       

      3-Star OG Jacob Isaia

      School: Bishop Gorman HS (Las Vegas)

      Size: 6'3", 260 lbs

      Scout.com ranking: N/A

      Commitment status: Uncommitted

       

      3-Star LB Rocky Savea

      School: Kapolei HS (Kapolei, Hawaii)

      Size: 6'1", 200 lbs

      Scout.com ranking: N/A

      Commitment status: Uncommitted

       

      OT Daniel Faalele

      School: IMG Academy (Bradenton, Florida)

      Size: 6'9", 390 lbs

      Scout.com ranking: N/A

      Commitment status: Uncommitted

       

      OT Peselao Gauta

      School:Garden Grove HS (Garden Grove, California)

      Size: 6'5", 280 lbs

      Scout.com ranking: N/A

      Commitment status: Uncommitted

       

      WR Justin Genovia

      (Player information courtesy of Hudl)

      School: Iolani HS (Honolulu, Hawaii)

      Size: 5'9", 155 lbs

      Scout.com ranking: N/A

      Commitment status: Uncommitted

    Where can I comment?

    Stay on your game

    Latest news, insights, and forecasts on your teams across leagues.

    Choose Teams
    Get it on the App StoreGet it on Google Play

    Real-time news for your teams right on your mobile device.

    Download
    Copyright © 2017 Bleacher Report, Inc. Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. All Rights Reserved. BleacherReport.com is part of Bleacher Report – Turner Sports Network, part of the Turner Sports and Entertainment Network. Certain photos copyright © 2017 Getty Images. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of Getty Images is strictly prohibited. AdChoices 