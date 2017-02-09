34 and Counting: Meet the 2018 Polynesian Bowl Commits
34 and Counting: Meet the 2018 Polynesian Bowl Commits
Last month, the Polynesian Bowl kicked off for the first time and featured some of the nation's elite high school football players from the 2017 class. The game serves as a valuable resource to showcase Polynesian history for talented athletes with and without a Polynesian heritage.
"The Polynesian Bowl provides a bridge between all cultures to learn more about Polynesia," said Ma'a Tanuvasa, a two-time Super Bowl champion with the Denver Broncos and the game's vice chairman and co-founder, via press release. "This is what makes our game unique and special."
The 2018 Polynesian Bowl, set for Jan. 20, 2018, at Aloha Stadium in Hawaii, is expected to include 90 of the best high school athletes in the country. The first 14 bowl-game commitments from the 2018 class were announced on Jan. 19, and on Thursday, an additional 20 athletes were announced as game commitments.
Here are the 34 athletes currently committed to playing in the 2018 event. All player ratings and information comes from Scout.com, unless otherwise noted.
5-Star LB Palaie Gaoteote
School: Bishop Gorman HS (Las Vegas)
Size: 6'2", 210 lbs
Scout.com ranking: No. 4 overall (No. 1 OLB)
Commitment status: Uncommitted
On a Bishop Gorman team loaded with defensive stars from the 2017 class, Palaie Gaoteote made a name for himself as a tenacious linebacker and consistent playmaker. Gaoteote is excellent when covering from sideline to sideline, and he's equally gifted as a tackler as he is a pass defender.
Gaoteote has offers from Ohio State, USC, Notre Dame, Michigan, Alabama and others. In addition to committing to play in the Polynesian Bowl, he is also a U.S. Army All-American Bowl commitment.
5-Star WR Jalen Hall
School: Hawkins HS (Los Angeles)
Size: 6'3", 186 lbs
Scout.com ranking: No. 11 overall (No. 2 WR)
Commitment status: Uncommitted
Size wise, Jalen Hall is a problem for defenders. He's a big, polished receiver who runs excellent routes and uses his body for separation. He's a quarterback's dream in the red zone, as he can win a lot of jump balls with his leaping ability.
Hall's offer list is impressive, with USC, UCLA, Alabama, Florida, Michigan, Texas A&M and a host of other programs after him. Hall was one of the few underclassmen at The Opening during the summer.
4-Star LB Solomon Tuliaupupu
School: Mater Dei HS (Santa Ana, California)
Size: 6'3", 210 lbs
Scout.com ranking: No. 29 overall (No. 3 OLB)
Commitment status: Uncommitted
A mean streak and high level of ferocity are always on display when Solomon Tuliaupupu steps on the football field. He's an all-business defender who is expected to be a major contributor for one lucky college when it's time for him to make a verbal commitment.
USC is one of the early players in Tuliaupupu's recruiting process. Washington, Alabama, Oklahoma and Ohio State also have offered.
4-Star QB Jacob Sirmon
School: Bothell HS (Bothell, Washington)
Size: 6'4", 216 lbs
Scout.com ranking: No. 44 overall (No. 3 QB)
Commitment status: Committed to Washington
Following an unofficial visit to Washington in December 2015, Jacob Sirmon decided to end his recruiting process as a sophomore. "After getting to know the coaches and seeing the direction the program is headed, I just knew that Washington was where I wanted to play, so there was no reason to wait things out any longer," Sirmon told Chris Fetters of Scout.com.
Washington is getting a stud at the quarterback position in Sirmon. He has a recognizable name in college football, as his uncle, Peter, is the defensive coordinator at Louisville and a former linebackers coach for the Huskies.
4-Star LB Raymond Scott
School: Narbonne HS (Harbor City, California)
Size: 6'2", 220 lbs
Scout.com ranking: No. 46 overall (No. 6 OLB)
Commitment status: Committed to USC
Last April, Raymond Scott ended his recruitment with a verbal pledge to USC. The commitment came after a sophomore season where he accounted for 101 tackles, six sacks and an interception, according to the Daily Breeze. He has kept his pledge with the Trojans over offers from Oklahoma, Oregon, Washington and others.
Scott is a quick defender who tackles well and covers well laterally. He is a linebacker with a safety's mentality in pass coverage. He can be used in multiple packages at the next level.
4-Star OT Penei Sewell
School: Desert Hills HS (St. George, Utah)
Size: 6'5", 330 lbs
Scout.com ranking: No. 54 overall (No. 6 OT)
Commitment status: Uncommitted
A versatile lineman, Penei Sewell is long enough to play tackle and strong enough to play guard at the next level. He told Bleacher Report on Tuesday that he is now tipping the scales at 330 pounds. He has good feet and plays with solid pad level.
USC is the latest school to offer, but he also has scholarship opportunities with UCLA, LSU, Washington, Tennessee, Michigan, Oklahoma and a host of other programs.
4-Star WR Manuel Allen
School: Centennial HS (Corona, California)
Size: 6'2", 175 lbs
Scout.com ranking: No. 78 overall (No. 11 WR)
Commitment status: Committed to USC
USC's 2017 class closed extremely strong, and recruiting for 2018 has its own prospects with an early commitment from Manuel Allen. Per Greg Biggins of Scout.com, USC was Allen's "dream school," and he is a fan of the Trojans coaching staff, academic reputation and proximity to home.
USC won a recruiting battle over offers from Notre Dame, Washington, Cal, Nebraska and others. In addition to playing receiver, Allen can also line up comfortably at either cornerback or safety.
4-Star OT Tommy Brown
School: Mater Dei HS (Santa Ana, California)
Size: 6'6 ½", 320 lbs
Scout.com ranking: No. 82 overall (No. 10 OT)
Commitment status: Uncommitted
One glance at Tommy Brown and it's clear that he looks the part of an elite offensive tackle. He has prototypical lineman size, and he has good hands and feet that will help him become an immediate contributor at the college level.
UCLA, Michigan, Florida, Mississippi State and Missouri are among the schools that have offered Brown. Alabama and Notre Dame are two schools that have yet to offer but are on the watch list.
4-Star DT Tuli Letuligasenoa
School: De La Salle HS (Concord, California)
Size: 6'2", 285 lbs
Scout.com ranking: No. 90 overall (No. 6 DT)
Commitment status: Uncommitted
As a 3-technique, Tuli Letuligasenoa fits the mold for multiple college programs. Letuligasenoa is a physical defensive lineman who uses his power and hands to get the best of offensive linemen in both run and pass plays.
Letuligasenoa, according to Bruin Report Online, is very close to UCLA defensive tackle Boss Tagaloa, a former teammate at De La Salle. UCLA is a school to watch for Letuligasenoa, but USC, Cal, Nebraska and Colorado are also intriguing offers to keep an eye on.
4-Star LB Merlin Robertson
School: Junipero Serra HS (Gardena, California)
Size: 6'2", 220 lbs
Scout.com ranking: No. 96 overall (No. 9 OLB)
Commitment status: Uncommitted
Physical and versatile, Merlin Robertson is a linebacker who can cover a lot of ground quickly and frustrate offensive skill-position players. He is an athlete with a high motor and a solid nose for the ball, and he's also someone who can deliver the big, highlight-reel hit.
USC is one of several schools to offer, along with Oklahoma, Miami, Cal, LSU, Washington and BYU. The winning program will get a linebacker who can defend well in zone packages, as well as someone who can be called upon to be a great edge-rusher.
4-Star WR Chase Williams
School: Eleanor Roosevelt HS (Corona, California)
Size: 6'2", 220 lbs
Scout.com ranking: No. 98 overall (No. 16 WR)
Commitment status: Uncommitted
The recruiting race for Chase Williams seems to grow every day—and rightfully so. Williams has excellent hands and uses his speed to run great routes. He's a competitor when the ball is in the air, and he uses his body well to create separation.
Williams holds offers from USC, UCLA, Cal, Washington, Washington State and several other programs. He has the tools to be a leader on and off the field for whichever school he chooses.
Other Scout Top 150 Players
4-Star QB Brevin White
School: Paraclete HS (Lancaster, California)
Size: 6'1", 165 lbs
Scout.com ranking: No. 110 overall (No. 13 QB)
Commitment status: Uncommitted
4-Star CB Marcus Johnson
School: Hawkins HS (Los Angeles)
Size: 5'9 ½", 160 lbs
Scout.com ranking: No. 114 overall (No. 11 CB)
Commitment status: Committed to USC
4-Star ATH Talanoa Hufanga
School: Crescent Valley HS (Corvallis, Oregon)
Size: 6'1", 194 lbs
Scout.com ranking: No. 126 overall (No. 5 ATH)
Commitment status: Uncommitted
4-Star CB Braden Lenzy
School: Tigard HS (Tigard, Oregon)
Size: 6'1", 160 lbs
Scout.com ranking: No. 134 overall (No. 13 CB)
Commitment status: Uncommitted
4-Star DT Tommy Togiai
School: Highland Senior HS (Pocatello, Idaho)
Size: 6'4", 300 lbs
Scout.com ranking: No. 136 overall (No. 12 DT)
Commitment status: Uncommitted
4-Star LB Salua Masina
School: Brighton HS (Salt Lake City)
Size: 6'4", 205 lbs
Scout.com ranking: No. 143 overall (No. 15 OLB)
Commitment status: Uncommitted
4-Star QB Colson Yankoff
School: Coeur d'Alene HS (Coeur d'Alene, Indiana)
Size: 6'3", 200 lbs
Scout.com ranking: No. 149 overall (No. 15 QB)
Commitment status: Uncommitted
Other Scout Top 300 Players
4-Star OT Dawson Jaramillo
School: Lake Oswego HS (Lake Oswego, Oregon)
Size: 6'6", 285
Scout.com ranking: No. 160 overall (No. 15 OT)
Commitment status: Uncommitted
4-Star CB Kyler Gordon
School: Archbishop Murphy HS (Everett, Washington)
Size: 5'11", 176 lbs
Scout.com ranking: No. 185 overall (No. 20 CB)
Commitment status: Uncommitted
4-Star ATH Tennessee Pututau
School: Cottonwood HS (Salt Lake City)
Size: 6'1", 210 lbs
Scout.com ranking: No. 190 overall (No. 9 ATH)
Commitment status: Uncommitted
4-Star WR Chase Cota
School: South Medford HS (Medford, Oregon)
Size: 6'4", 190 lbs
Scout.com ranking: No. 196 overall (No. 33 WR)
Commitment status: Uncommitted
4-Star ATH Malone Mataele
School: Santa Margarita Catholic HS (Santa Margarita, California)
Size: 6'0", 176 lbs
Scout.com ranking: No. 267 overall (No. 15 ATH)
Commitment status: Uncommitted
The Unranked...but Worthy
4-Star DE Cameron Latu
School: Olympus HS (Salt Lake City)
Size: 6'5", 230 lbs
Scout.com ranking: N/A
Commitment status: Uncommitted
4-Star QB Adrian Martinez
School: Clovis West HS (Fresno, California)
Size: 6'3", 185 lbs
Scout.com ranking: N/A
Commitment status: Committed to Cal
3-Star DT Hunter Lotulelei
School: Highland HS (Salt Lake City)
Size: 6'3", 260 lbs
Scout.com ranking: N/A
Commitment status: Committed to Utah
3-Star LB Kana'i Mauga
School: Waianae HS (Waianae, Hawaii)
Size: 6'1", 205 lbs
Scout.com ranking: N/A
Commitment status: Uncommitted
3-Star DE Samson Reed
School: Kahuku HS (Kahuku, Hawaii)
Size: 6'3", 240 lbs
Scout.com ranking: N/A
Commitment status: Uncommitted
3-Star LB Nathan Latu
School: Olympus HS (Salt Lake City)
Size: 6'5", 230 lbs
Scout.com ranking: N/A
Commitment status: Committed to BYU
3-Star OG Jacob Isaia
School: Bishop Gorman HS (Las Vegas)
Size: 6'3", 260 lbs
Scout.com ranking: N/A
Commitment status: Uncommitted
3-Star LB Rocky Savea
School: Kapolei HS (Kapolei, Hawaii)
Size: 6'1", 200 lbs
Scout.com ranking: N/A
Commitment status: Uncommitted
School: IMG Academy (Bradenton, Florida)
Size: 6'9", 390 lbs
Scout.com ranking: N/A
Commitment status: Uncommitted
School:Garden Grove HS (Garden Grove, California)
Size: 6'5", 280 lbs
Scout.com ranking: N/A
Commitment status: Uncommitted
(Player information courtesy of Hudl)
School: Iolani HS (Honolulu, Hawaii)
Size: 5'9", 155 lbs
Scout.com ranking: N/A
Commitment status: Uncommitted
Like the new article format? Send us feedback!