34 and Counting: Meet the 2018 Polynesian Bowl Commits

1 of 15

Aloha Stadium in Hawaii will be the site of the 2018 Polynesian Bowl, the newest all-star game featuring some of the nation's top high school athletes. The inaugural bowl game was held last month. Darryl Oumi/Getty Images

Last month, the Polynesian Bowl kicked off for the first time and featured some of the nation's elite high school football players from the 2017 class. The game serves as a valuable resource to showcase Polynesian history for talented athletes with and without a Polynesian heritage.

"The Polynesian Bowl provides a bridge between all cultures to learn more about Polynesia," said Ma'a Tanuvasa, a two-time Super Bowl champion with the Denver Broncos and the game's vice chairman and co-founder, via press release. "This is what makes our game unique and special."

The 2018 Polynesian Bowl, set for Jan. 20, 2018, at Aloha Stadium in Hawaii, is expected to include 90 of the best high school athletes in the country. The first 14 bowl-game commitments from the 2018 class were announced on Jan. 19, and on Thursday, an additional 20 athletes were announced as game commitments.

Here are the 34 athletes currently committed to playing in the 2018 event. All player ratings and information comes from Scout.com, unless otherwise noted.