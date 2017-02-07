John Paxson, Gar Forman's Jobs with Bulls Reportedly Safe for Next Season

Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

The Chicago Bulls have had an up-and-down season, but it appears the front office will remain intact regardless of how the year ends.

According to K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune, general manager Gar Forman and executive vice president John Paxson will be retained, even if the team misses the playoffs.

Chicago entered Tuesday with a 26-26 record, good enough for seventh place in the Eastern Conference.

The Bulls made several notable moves in the offseason, including trading away Derrick Rose as well as acquiring Dwyane Wade and Rajon Rondo. Despite the aggressiveness, the squad is in danger of missing the playoffs for the second season in a row.

On top of that, negative storylines have haunted the franchise. Wade and Butler called out their teammates' effort after a Jan. 25 loss to the Atlanta Hawks, and the Chicago Sun-Times' Joe Cowley reported that front-office members have created an atmosphere that makes it difficult for players to trust them. He cited a report from ESPN Radio's Ryen Russillo, who said the front office told Butler after his third season (2013-14) he'd play fewer minutes if he opted to test restricted free agency rather than sign an extension before his fourth year.

Steve Rosenbloom of the Chicago Tribune questioned the team's management:

Despite the issues, Forman and Paxson will reportedly remain in Chicago. The next step is figuring out how to turn the current roster into a championship contender.