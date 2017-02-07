    Chicago BullsDownload App

    John Paxson, Gar Forman's Jobs with Bulls Reportedly Safe for Next Season

    CHICAGO, IL - APRIL 13: John Paxson, Vice President of Basketball Operations (L) and Gar Forman, General Manager of the Chicago Bulls, address the media following the Bulls last game of the season against the Philadelphia 76ers at the United Center on April 13, 2016 in Chicago, Illinois. The Bulls defeated the 76ers 115-105. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using the photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)
    Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images
    Rob GoldbergFeatured ColumnistFebruary 8, 2017

    The Chicago Bulls have had an up-and-down season, but it appears the front office will remain intact regardless of how the year ends.

    According to K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune, general manager Gar Forman and executive vice president John Paxson will be retained, even if the team misses the playoffs.

    Chicago entered Tuesday with a 26-26 record, good enough for seventh place in the Eastern Conference.

    The Bulls made several notable moves in the offseason, including trading away Derrick Rose as well as acquiring Dwyane Wade and Rajon Rondo. Despite the aggressiveness, the squad is in danger of missing the playoffs for the second season in a row.

    On top of that, negative storylines have haunted the franchise. Wade and Butler called out their teammates' effort after a Jan. 25 loss to the Atlanta Hawks, and the Chicago Sun-TimesJoe Cowley reported that front-office members have created an atmosphere that makes it difficult for players to trust them. He cited a report from ESPN Radio's Ryen Russillo, who said the front office told Butler after his third season (2013-14) he'd play fewer minutes if he opted to test restricted free agency rather than sign an extension before his fourth year. 

    Steve Rosenbloom of the Chicago Tribune questioned the team's management:

    Despite the issues, Forman and Paxson will reportedly remain in Chicago. The next step is figuring out how to turn the current roster into a championship contender.

