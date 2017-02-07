Magic vs. Rockets: Score, Highlights, Reaction from 2017 Regular Season

Bill Baptist/Getty Images

The NBA's stingiest defenses have a hard time holding the Houston Rockets (38-17) in check, so expecting the Orlando Magic's 22nd-ranked unit to contain James Harden and Co. would have been a bit unfair.

That much was clear on Tuesday night, when the Rockets throttled the Magic, 128-104, at Toyota Center to capture their second straight win.

Harden fueled Houston's victorious, operating as scorer-and-assister-in-chief. In 36 minutes, the league's leading MVP candidate posted 25 points, 13 assists and six rebounds. According to the NBA on ESPN, Harden has now topped 20 points and 10 dimes in the same game 35 times this season.

And while Harden headlined, he had plenty of help from Houston's supporting cast.

Nene was featured prominently among that group, finishing with 13 points (6-of-8 shooting) and three rebounds in 18 minutes off the pine. He also provided some transition theatrics when he took the rock coast to coast for a statement slam to punctuate a 35-point first quarter for the Rockets:

The Houston Chronicle's Jonathan Feigen pointed to Orlando's lackluster pick-and-roll defense as a reason for Nene's success early:

Trevor Ariza added 20 points, seven rebounds, four assists and two steals, while Eric Gordon chipped in 18 points on a night when the Rockets shot 49.4 percent from the field and 42.1 percent from three.

Conversely, the Magic knocked down 47.7 percent of their field goals but failed to keep pace from deep with a 24 percent conversion rate from beyond the arc.



Of course, it didn't help that their defense—which The Ringer's Kevin Clark lamented—was in disarray:

Serge Ibaka was one of the few Magic players who found success on either end, and he finished with 28 points (13-of-20 shooting) and eight boards.

Ibaka's frontcourt running mate, Nikola Vucevic, double-doubled with 14 points and 19 rebounds, but help on other fronts was largely absent.

Evan Fournier did his best to provide reinforcements and sprinkled in 21 points on 7-of-16 shooting, 10 of which came during a strong third quarter, as the Magic's official Twitter account documented:

Thanks to Fournier's scoring savvy and Orlando's aggressive approach, the Magic were able to hang 30 points on the Rockets in the third quarter and cut the deficit to 10 entering the fourth.

However, the Magic's comeback attempt ultimately fell short when the Rockets matched them bucket for bucket and slammed the door shut over the final few minutes with a 22-8 run.

By virtue of the loss, the Magic have now dropped two in a row and 10 of their last 13 overall dating back to Jan. 14.

The Rockets, meanwhile, have won two in a row. They'll look to extend that winning streak on Thursday, when they hit the road for a showdown with the Charlotte Hornets.

Orlando will also be back in action Thursday for a clash with the Philadelphia 76ers at Amway Center.

Stats courtesy of NBA.com.