Jacob DeGrom Suffers Triceps Injury After Being Hit by Line Drive vs. Phillies

Dilip Vishwanat/Getty Images

New York Mets starting pitcher Jacob deGrom exited Thursday's game against the Philadelphia Phillies after being hit by a line drive in the seventh inning, MLB.com's Anthony DiComo reported.

DiComo later reported deGrom suffered a bruised right triceps and x-rays were negative.

DeGrom pitched 6.2 innings, allowing four hits and striking out nine.

After posting sub-3.00 ERAs in 2014 and 2015, deGrom took a slight step backward in 2016. He finished 7-8 in 24 starts, and his ERA was a career-high 3.04. His FIP also climbed to 3.32, up from 2.67 and 2.70 in his first two years, per FanGraphs.

DeGrom's 2016 season ended early when he underwent elbow surgery to repair the ulnar nerve in his right arm. The fact he went under the knife didn't come as a huge surprise, considering his fastball and sinker velocities were well below their 2015 equivalents.

He averaged 94.19 on his fastball and 93.99 mph on his sinker in 2016, compared to 95.81 mph and 95.49 mph, respectively, the year before, per Brooks Baseball.

DeGrom's injury comes as both Noah Syndergaard and Steven Matz have missed significant time due to injuries of their own. The Mets moved Syndergaard to the 60-day disabled list in May as he recovered from a torn lat, and elbow soreness sidelined Matz to start the season.

Losing deGrom for any period would add to an already underwhelming 2017 campaign.