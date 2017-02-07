Brady Hoke Named Tennessee DL Coach: Latest Details, Comments, Reaction

Thomas Boyd/Associated Press

As expected, the Tennessee Volunteers named former Michigan head coach Brady Hoke as their new defensive line coach Tuesday.

"We are excited to welcome Brady and Laura Hoke to the football family," coach Butch Jones said in a statement. "We feel extremely fortunate to get someone of Coach Hoke's caliber that will continue to develop our defensive linemen while also providing expertise and experience to all of our players and coaching staff. He has an extensive track record of success as a head coach and on the defensive side of the ball. He will be a great fit to our entire organization."

Hoke, 58, spent the 2016 season as Oregon's defensive coordinator. The Ducks finished with the nation's third-worst scoring defense, allowing 41.4 points per game. Hoke was among the assistants let go following Oregon's firing of head coach Mark Helfrich and hiring of Willie Taggart.

GoVols247 reported Hoke will make a $500,000 salary for the next two seasons.

"Tennessee has a great tradition, a great program and a rabid fanbase. That is something you always want to be involved with. To come here and be a part of this staff—Coach Jones and I have known each other a long time—it's something that we are very excited about and can't wait to get started," Hoke said in a statement.

Hoke previously served as the head coach at Ball State, San Diego State and Michigan. While he was progressively successful at his mid-major positions, Hoke's tenure at Michigan peaked quickly before descending into public admonishment.

The Wolverines went 11-2 in his first season but did not win more than eight games in the subsequent three, with the school firing him after going 5-7 in 2014. Jim Harbaugh quickly rebuilt the program and has gone to consecutive New Year's Six games.

Hoke taking over Tennessee's defensive line marks a return to his roots. He spent most of his first two decades in coaching working with defensive linemen, with stints at Grand Valley State, Western Michigan, Oregon State and Michigan.