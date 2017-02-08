    NFL DraftDownload App

    NFL Draft 2017: 1st-Round Mock Draft After Super Bowl

    AMES, IA – NOVEMBER 19: Quarterback Patrick Mahomes II #5 of the Texas Tech Red Raiders passes the ball in the first half of play against the Iowa State Cyclones at Jack Trice Stadium on November 19, 2016 in Ames, Iowa. The Iowa State Cyclones won 66-10 over the Texas Tech Red Raiders. (Photo by David K Purdy/Getty Images)
    David K Purdy/Getty Images
    Kristopher KnoxFeatured ColumnistFebruary 8, 2017

    Super Bowl LI might not have actually been the greatest NFL title game of the modern era, but it certainly had one of the greatest finishes. The New England Patriots' comeback victory in overtime is something that won't soon be forgotten.

    Unfortunately, James White's winning touchdown in overtime also represented the end of the 2016-17 NFL season. The only action football fans are going to have over the next few months is free agency and the draft.

    The good news is that these events can actually be a lot of fun, especially the draft. Trying to predict which draft prospects will go where and when has almost become an annual sport of its own. Here's a little secret: We here at Bleacher Report enjoy getting in on that fun, and that's what we're going to do here.

    With the Super Bowl firmly behind us, we're going to take a look at the latest draft order and make our first-round predictions. We'll be basing our picks on factors like projected player potential, team needs and team fit.

    We will also take a look at some of the latest draft-related storylines of the week.

                  

    2017 NFL Mock Draft

    Round 1
    PickNFL TeamProj. Selection
    1Cleveland BrownsMyles Garrett, DE, Texas A&M
    2San Francisco 49ersMitch Trubisky, QB, North Carolina
    3Chicago BearsDeshaun Watson, QB, Clemson
    4Jacksonville JaguarsJamal Adams, S, LSU
    5Tennessee Titans (from LAR)Mike Williams, WR, Clemson
    6New York JetsMalik Hooker, S, Ohio State
    7Los Angeles ChargersJonathan Allen, DL, Alabama
    8Carolina PanthersLeonard Fournette, RB, LSU
    9Cincinnati BengalsReuben Foster, LB, Alabama
    10Buffalo BillsJabrill Peppers, LB, Michigan
    11New Orleans SaintsSolomon Thomas, DE, Stanford
    12Cleveland Browns (from PHI)Ryan Ramczyk, OT, Wisconsin
    13Arizona CardinalsDeShone Kizer, QB, Notre Dame
    14*Indianapolis ColtsDerek Barnett, DE, Tennessee
    15*Philadelphia Eagles (from MIN)Corey Davis, WR, Western Michigan
    16Baltimore RavensDalvin Cook, RB, Florida State
    17Washington RedskinsChris Wormley, DL, Michigan
    18Tennessee TitansCharles Harris, OLB, Missouri
    19Tampa Bay BuccaneersQuincy Wilson, CB, Florida
    20Denver BroncosForrest Lamp, OL, Western Kentucky
    21Detroit LionsDawuane Smoot, DE, Illinois
    22Miami DolphinsMarshon Lattimore, CB, Ohio State
    23New York GiantsO.J. Howard, TE, Alabama
    24Oakland RaidersDavid Njoku, TE, Miami
    25Houston TexansMarlon Humphrey, CB, Alabama
    26Seattle SeahawksDan Feeney, OG, Indiana
    27Kansas City ChiefsJohn Ross, WR, Washington
    28Dallas CowboysTaco Charlton, DE, Michigan
    29Green Bay PackersChristian McCaffrey, RB, Stanford
    30Pittsburgh SteelersCaleb Brantley, DT, Florida
    31Atlanta FalconsTeez Tabor, CB, Florida
    32New England PatriotsT.J. Watt, LB, Wisconsin

     

    Latest Buzz

    Jarrad Davis to Miss Combine Drills

    Florida linebacker Jarrad Davis is considered to be one of the top defensive prospects in this year's draft and a possible first-round pick. The 6'2", 238-pound linebacker produced 60 tackles, 2.0 sacks, 6.0 tackles for a loss and four passes defended.

    Pro Football Focus (PFF College) rated Davis 124th out of all inside linebacker in the country this past season.

    Unfortunately, it doesn't look like interested teams are going to get an up-close look at Davis at the NFL Scouting Combine.

    According to NFL Media's Ian Rapoport, Davis won't participate in drills at the combine:

    The good news is that, per Rapoport, Davis will be back to 100 percent by his pro day. Davis will also attend the combine to undergo interviews and to meet with teams:

    This means that, while the ankle injury caused Davis to miss the final three games of last season, it isn't likely to have a significant effect on his draft stock—so long as Davis meets expectations at his pro day.

                

    Could Patrick Mahomes be the Top Quarterback?

    Right now, the general feeling is that the first three quarterbacks off the board will be North Carolina's Mitch Trubisky, Clemson's Deshaun Watson and Notre Dame's DeShone Kizer. However, there's a very real chance (there always is) that no one from this group will be the best quarterback in the draft.

    Eric Galko of the Sporting News believes that Texas Tech's Patrick Mahomes II might actually be the top quarterback available—and others seem to agree.

    Galko recently wrote the following:

    Some I've spoken with are right in line with my evaluation, wondering if he is the top quarterback in this class and whether he should go in the top 15. Others laugh at the idea of a gunslinger who won five games in 2016 going top 20. Based on my reading at this point, he ranges from the sixth best passer for some teams to maybe No. 1 for others, way more variable than Watson. To me, he's a less polished version of Matthew Stafford coming out of Georgia.

    It's true that teams placing a value on actually winning games aren't likely to be as high on Mahomes, but his individual body of work is intriguing. Last season, Mahomes completed 65.7 percent of his passes for 5,052 yards with 41 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

    Pro Football Focus rated Mahomes fourth overall among all quarterbacks for the 2016 season.

    Some are going to be wary of Mahomes' experience in a spread offense. However, it's worth noting that similar concerns surrounded Fresno State's Derek Carr back in 2014.

    "Operated out of the shotgun and pistol and made a lot short/lateral throws and half-field reads," Nolan Nawrocki of NFL.com wrote of Carr in a pre-draft profile. "Production is inflated by spread offense and porous Mountain West Conference defenses."

    Carr was a Pro Bowler last season and one of the top-rated quarterbacks in the NFL.

    This isn't to suggest that Mahomes is going to be the same player that Carr is; only to suggest that he could be. Teams will need to look closely at his mechanics, throwing ability and intangibles and bypass any preconceived notions about the system he comes from.

    I don't have Mahomes going in the first round just yet, but this could change as the pre-draft process continues to unfold. It wouldn't be at all surprising to see Mahomes rise up draft boards while guys like Kizer begin to fall.

               

    Seahawks Unlikely to Lose Pick

    There was some speculation leading up to Super Bowl LI that the Seattle Seahawks could lose a draft pick as part of punishment for failing to disclose cornerback Richard Sherman's knee injury. Following Seattle's exit from the playoffs, Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll mentioned that Sherman had been playing much of the season with the injury, yet he wasn't listed on injury reports.

    ESPN.com's Chris Mortensen speculated that the draft pick lost could be as high as a second-rounder, because the Seahawks have recently violated other practice rules.

    We learned over the weekend that this isn't likely to be the case. Rapoport reported that the Seahawks are unlikely to face severe punishment for the violation, if they face any at all:

    This is obviously good news for Seattle fans, and it's also going to be good news for at least one draft prospect hoping to be drafted on Day 2.

