James White Says He Forgot to Keep Super Bowl 51-Winning Touchdown Ball

Tom Pennington/Getty Images

New England Patriots running back James White forgot to take one of the most important pieces of sporting memorabilia after scoring the game-winning touchdown during overtime of Super Bowl LI against the Atlanta Falcons.

On Tuesday, White said on The Dan Patrick Show (h/t ESPN.com) that he forgot to take the ball with him after the score that delivered the Patriots their fifth Super Bowl title.

"I actually don't know what I did with it," White said. "I left it on the ground and started running. I wasn't thinking in that moment. I was too busy sprinting down the field."

It's understandable to see why, though. Not only did White's score win a championship, completing the biggest comeback in Super Bowl history, but it was also during the first-ever overtime in a Super Bowl, which can be seen here, courtesy of NFL.com:

His game-winner was the cherry on top of a historic night for a running back who became an afterthought in the Patriots backfield behind LeGarrette Blount and Dion Lewis during the regular season.

On Sunday, White had a Super Bowl-record 14 receptions for 110 yards along with 29 rushing yards and three total touchdowns.

According to Elias Sports (h/t ESPN Stats & Info), he became the first player in NFL postseason history to record 10 catches, 100 receiving yards and two rushing touchdowns in a game.

Even Super Bowl MVP and Patriots quarterback Tom Brady chimed in on White's big night, via ESPN Stats & Info:

While he doesn't have the game-winning ball, which could fetch a pretty penny if it turns up, White told Patrick that he does have the ball from his first touchdown of the night, which made the game 28-9 in the third quarter and sparked one of the best comebacks in sports history.