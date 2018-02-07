4-Star LB Dax Hollifield Commits to Virginia Tech over Clemson, Stanford, More

Photo Credit: Michael Clark, 247Sports

Virginia Tech added a physically imposing presence to their defense Wednesday when inside linebacker Dax Hollifield joined their 2018 recruiting class.

InsideCarolina provided the national signing day update.

Hollifield, who checks in at 6'2" and 236 pounds, is a 4-star prospect, per 247Sports, and the No. 151 overall player, No. 8 inside linebacker and No. 7 player in North Carolina.

According to 247Sports' school-of-interest list, he attracted attention from a number of strong programs in the North Carolina region, including Virginia Tech, North Carolina, Clemson and South Carolina, as well as national teams such as Florida State, Stanford and Penn State, during the recruiting process.

Hollifield can get to the quarterback as an inside rusher, plug holes against the run and pursue ball-carriers in space and behind the line of scrimmage. That combination makes him a candidate to tally double-digit tackle totals every game.

He can develop into one of the nation's best defensive playmakers if he lives up to his potential.

Virginia Tech will need that if it hopes to keep up with the offensive skill at Florida State and Clemson in the ACC.