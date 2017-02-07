Josh McCown Released by Browns: Latest Comments and Reaction

Jason Miller/Getty Images

The Cleveland Browns announced Tuesday they have released quarterback Josh McCown.

A 14-year veteran, McCown had spent the last two seasons with the Browns, compiling a 1-10 record as a starter.

He was a part of another Browns carousel at the quarterback position in 2016 after Robert Griffin III went down with a shoulder injury in Week 1.

McCown moved into the starting role but injured his shoulder the following week. It prompted the team to start rookie Cody Kessler, who started eight games before he went down with a concussion.

In total, the Browns played five different quarterbacks under center during the 2016 season. The lack of consistency at the position helped contribute to their dismal 1-15 record in Hue Jackson's first year as Cleveland head coach.

By releasing defensive back Tramon Williams along with McCown, the Browns freed up $11.3 million of salary cap room while leaving $1.17 million in dead money, per Joel Corry of CBSSports.com. After cutting Williams and McCown, Cleveland now has over $105 million of cap space for 2017, Corry added.

As the offseason progresses, the Browns must decide on how to address their quarterback conundrum moving forward. According to Spotrac, Griffin has one year left on his contract, but he has been continually unable to stay on the field.

Armed with the Nos. 1 and 12 picks in the 2017 draft, the Browns could take one of the top quarterback prospects available, whether it's Clemson's Deshaun Watson, North Carolina's Mitch Trubisky or Notre Dame's DeShone Kizer. One of them could be available at No. 12 if Cleveland opts to use its first overall pick on Texas A&M pass-rusher Myles Garrett, who has been high on the team's radar since at least December, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

As Scott Patsko of Cleveland.com noted, the Browns could also trade for an established NFL quarterback such as New England Patriots backup Jimmy Garoppolo or Washington's Kirk Cousins.

The 37-year-old McCown, meanwhile, isn't yet ready to retire. Per NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, he intends to continue his career and could catch on as a backup with a team that in need of experience at quarterback.