Enny Romero to Nationals: Latest Trade Details, Comments and Reaction

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

The Washington Nationals acquired pitcher Enny Romero in a trade with the Tampa Bay Rays, according to Mark Zuckerman of MASN Sports and Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times.

The Rays are receiving minor league pitcher Jeffrey Rosa in the deal, per Zuckerman and Topkin.

Romero, 26, has made 76 appearances in his three-year career, going 2-2 with a 5.27 ERA, 1.58 WHIP and 81 strikeouts in 80.1 innings pitched. The lefty appears to be a bullpen option at this point for the Nationals, and given his intriguing stuff, he could potentially translate into a late-innings option at some point.

Zuckerman offered the following analysis of the pitcher:

As for the Rays, moving Romero made sense.

Bill Baer of Hardball Talk wrote: "The lefty was out of options and the Rays were likely to designate him for assignment at some point before the start of the season, so the club took their opportunity to get value and open up a roster spot. Romero won't be eligible for arbitration until 2019, so the Nationals will have a couple years to help him figure out how to control his arsenal, which includes a mid-90s fastball as well as a cutter and a curve."

The move cleared a roster spot for Logan Morrison, who re-signed with the team last week, per Jeff Passan of Yahoo Sports. In addition, the Rays landed Rosa, 21, who is 1-8 in two minor league seasons (24 starts) with a 3.83 ERA, 1.29 WHIP and 103 strikeouts in 96.1 innings pitched.