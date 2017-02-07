Trevor Siemian, Paxton Lynch Will Be Broncos 2 QBs, Says Coach Vance Joseph

Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

New Denver Broncos head coach Vance Joseph is inheriting a stout defense but an offense with plenty of question marks, especially at the quarterback position.

But he has no intentions of tweaking it heading toward the 2017 season.

After winning Super Bowl 50, the Broncos title defense fell flat in 2016 after Peyton Manning retired and Brock Osweiler signed with the Houston Texans.

Despite drafting Paxton Lynch out of Memphis with the 26th overall pick, who did appear in three games, Denver went with 2015 seventh-round pick Trevor Siemian as the starter. The Broncos passing offense struggled, ranking 21st in passing yards and passing touchdowns on the way to a 9-7 record and third-place finish in the AFC West.

Trevor Siemian vs. Paxton Lynch 2016 Stat Splits Siemian Stat Lynch 14 Games 3 8-6 Record 1-1 3,401 Passing Yards 497 18 Touchdowns 2 10 Interceptions 1 55.5 QB Rating 28.6 Pro-Football-Reference.com

Still, Joseph told Nicki Jhabvala of the Denver Post on Tuesday that the job is up for grabs for the both of them:

Joseph, who spent last season as the Miami Dolphins defensive coordinator, was hired for the Broncos job in January after Gary Kubiak resigned due to health concerns.

He brought a new staff with him, including former Los Angeles Chargers head coach Mike McCoy as his offensive coordinator.

Based on his previous position with the Broncos' divisional rival, McCoy is already familiar with Siemian and Lynch, via Jhabvala: "Being in the same div. ... I had a good idea of what the two players are like."

He also added, via Jhabvala, that "we're going to play the best guy."

It's not just on the quarterback position though. McCoy all but guaranteed to Jhabvala that offensive line coach Jeff Davidson “will make them play better” after allowing 40 sacks last season.

Joseph, McCoy and whoever wins the starting job is going to face plenty of pressure come 2017. The AFC West is one of the most competitive divisions in the league and featured two playoff teams in the Kansas City Chiefs and Oakland Raiders.

If the Broncos' decision does not pay off and they miss the playoffs for a second straight year, Joseph and McCoy's welcome could wear out quickly in Denver.