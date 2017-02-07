Warriors Reportedly to Raise Ticket Prices by 15 to 25 Percent for Next Season

Wilfredo Lee/Associated Press

Fresh off a pair of NBA Finals appearances and sitting as a favorite for a third straight, the Golden State Warriors are raising ticket prices for season ticket holders by 15 to 25 percent in 2017-18.

According to invoices obtained by ESPN.com's Darren Rovell, ticket prices for individual games will range from $40 to $715 starting next season. The previous range was $32 for the cheapest seats to $625 for the most expensive.

Brandon Schneider, the Warriors' senior vice president of business development, told Rovell that the team put a freeze on the cost of playoff tickets and will reduce NBA Finals ticket prices.

"One of the pain points with our fans was our prices for the postseason," Schneider said. "So we decided to freeze those, and if we make it, prices to the NBA Finals will actually decline 15 percent."

Season tickets comprise only regular-season games. Holders are typically given first priority at buying postseason ticket plans at face value over other consumers.

Schneider said the Warriors raised prices in part to combat the secondary market. Tickets for Warriors games were sold at an average of 70 percent above their face value on ticket exchange websites, according to data Schneider provided to Rovell.

The Warriors are considered far and away the favorites to win the 2016-17 NBA championship, which would be their second in three years. They are an NBA-best 43-8 and added Kevin Durant to a team that won 73 games and came within one win of a championship a year ago.

Golden State is minus-150 to win the title this season, per OddsShark. That's a borderline unprecedented number heading into the All-Star break, and the Cleveland Cavaliers and San Antonio Spurs are the only two other teams with better than 16-1 odds.

The 2017-18 and 2018-19 seasons are set to be the Warriors' final two at the Oracle before they move into their new billion-dollar arena in San Francisco.